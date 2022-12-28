Glossy’s Year in Review: Controversy, inflation and greenwashing in 2022

On the Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week. But in this special year-end episode, the three hosts break down fashion’s biggest news, themes, trends and controversies for all of 2022.

Highlights include controversies at Balenciaga and Yeezy, the impact of inflation, the return of physical retail, the future of fashion week, and the rise of greenwashing. Stick around until the end to hear predictions for 2023. And thank you all for listening to the Glossy Podcast this year.