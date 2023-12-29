Glossy’s Year in Review: AI, IPOs and the great luxury slowdown

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

Every week on the Glossy Week in Review Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi is joined by co-hosts editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska to break down the biggest fashion news stories of the week.

But on this special Year in Review episode, we talk about some of the biggest news stories of the year, including the rise of generative AI and what it can (and cannot) do for the industry, the reason why luxury brands have struggled so much this year, the effects of the great creative director reshuffling, the rise of TikTok Shop and the flurry of new fashion companies going public.