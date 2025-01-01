Glossy’s Year Ahead Podcast: The industry trends to expect in 2025

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

On this episode of the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and managing editor Tatiana Pile take a look ahead at 2025.

We discuss some of the big stories we expect to dominate our coverage in 2025, including the impact of the new Trump administration, the potential bounceback of the luxury industry, the continued rise of resale and rental, and the ways brands may rethink their distribution channels.