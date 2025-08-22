This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

On the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week. This week, we take a look at Ricardo Bellini’s appointment as the new CEO of Valentino and what that means for the future of the brand. We also discuss the acquisition of Guess by Authentic Brands Group and the good earnings results from TJ Maxx, and what the latter means for discount retail.

Later in the episode, we have a dispatch from our Sports Opportunity digital event in which our editor-in-chief, Jill Manoff, spoke with Vicky Picca, the president of the sports fashion brand Off Season. Off Season is the brainchild of fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk and Emma Grede of Skims fame. Picca has a deep sports background, working as svp of business affairs at Fanatics before joining Off Season in April. Below are a few highlights from the conversation, lightly edited for length and clarity.

On branching out from the NFL:

Picca: “[On Thursday] we announced our first non-NFL collaboration, with the WNBA. It’s launching on September 4, and we are incredibly excited. For someone who’s been in sports as long as I have, seeing women’s sports blow up has been really heartwarming. This is our first collaboration beyond the NFL, and there will be more later this year. The NFL is home — that’s where Kristin got her chops and her origins. You’ll see a lot more fun things coming this year with the NFL, as well.”

On the opportunity for more fashion-forward licensed product

“More than 50% of [fan apparel] sales are from women, but they’re buying male products, dressing their sons or boyfriends or whatever. Fashion hasn’t been the focus for those consumers to date. We see that changing, as well. The change in fashion for men has been obvious. It’s why we think it’s so important to carry unisex products — to cater to male fans, as well. I have three things in my closet which are licensed. One sweatshirt for each of my three kids’ colleges. I never felt like the sports licensed world was able to offer something to women that I wanted to wear. We are now in this place with sports licensed. There’s a famous line, “Shrink it and pink it.” Now we see real top-end luxury brands aligning with athletes to showcase their branded goods. But there’s nothing in-between — nothing showing an NFL team logo in a premium way that’s also fashionable. On game day, sure, but not something you want to wear on a normal day. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

On the importance of celebrity endorsements

“We’re fortunate — we have a lot of celebrity pickup already. When Taylor Swift wears one of our jackets, that’s pretty nice. She’s a market mover.”

Editor’s note: Glossy is looking for input on an upcoming episode about teen fashion trends. If you are a teenager, or know a teenager, and would like to share your thoughts on what’s popular among teens today, you can DM us on Instagram, email us at danny@glossy.co or call our voicemail line set up to take your comments. You can call 347-746-0006 to tell us your thoughts about teen fashion trends. By leaving a voicemail, you agree to let us use a recording of your voice for the Glossy Podcast.