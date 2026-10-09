The most impactful designers, products and trends from Paris Fashion Week

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

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With Paris Fashion Week over, we’ve officially reached the end of this season’s Fashion Month.

For the latest Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff, came prepared to discuss Paris Fashion Week, including a designer that impressed them, a runway product that made an impact and a trend that said something about the state of the fashion industry. Here are their picks.

Danny Parisi

Designer: Alessandro Michele for Valentino

Michele has been relatively quiet since leaving Gucci and taking the reins at Valentino, but this season’s collection made an impact. Called “Antibiblioteca,” the literary-themed show asked attendees to bring their favorite books while showing off some of Michele’s trademark outlandish but inspired design choices.

Much like Michele’s much-memed reaction to the robots on the runway at Vogue World, the collection felt like a celebration of the human in an age of automation and AI.

Product: Saint Laurent’s golden snake heels

The trend of maximalist footwear continued from Milan Fashion Week with Saint Laurent’s gaudy golden shoe with a reptilian flair.

Trend: The return of sportswear

Paris Fashion Week had a surprising return of activewear on the runway. Miu Miu showed off sports bras and workout shorts, while sneaker brands like On, New Balance and Adidas were all spotted on the runways and collaborated with brands.

Zofia Zwieglinska

Designer: Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu

Outside of Chanel, Miu Miu had the other buzziest show of the season. It combined sportswear with an edgy DIY vibe that felt youthful, fresh and very much in tune with how young people are dressing today.

“There were a lot of separates where you could buy one piece of a set and it would still be defined as a Miu Miu top,” Zwieglinska said. “You don’t even have to look at the label to know it’s Miu Miu.”

Product: Chanel’s shoe collection

Chanel showed off 83 different shoes in this collection and continued the theme of maximalist and experimental footwear looks. Zwieglinska was particularly impressed by the construction and materials involved.

Trend: Sheer dressing

Brands like Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton all showed off a variety of sheer clothes, sometimes mixing sheer with opaque in the same garment. It reflects a turn toward lighter, softer dressing, even in the fall and winter months.

Jill Manoff

Designer: Matthieu Blazy for Chanel

Blazy’s first collection for Chanel last season blew everyone away and put to rest any doubt that he knows what he’s doing at the helm of the legendary brand. This collection felt more like a victory lap.

“It felt fresh and cohesive, and that’s what we needed from him this season,” Manoff said.

Product: Miu Miu’s drawstring denim

Miu Miu’s jeans held up with a shoelace closure was fun and unique, bringing a fresh component to an everyday item that is more accessible than typical high luxury offers.

Trend: Belts galore (with skirts)

There were a plethora of belts on the Paris runways this season — often large, eye-catching styles. Celine is known for its belts and didn’t disappoint with some oversized buckles and wider silhouettes. But the theme was also common across other designers like Givenchy and Isabel Marant, often being paired with low-slung skirts in a variety of styles.