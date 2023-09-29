Emerging Parisian designer Jude Ferrari: Buyers never buy from a brand’s first two seasons

It’s a new era for fashion month, where designer collections are just one piece of the pie. As brands across price points and specialties aim to compete in the increasingly competitive retail landscape, more are taking advantage of the opportunity and approaching it strategically. They’re cutting through the noise with innovative marketing tactics, introducing new commerce plays and leveraging advanced digital capabilities to best showcase their products. In a dedicated podcast series running throughout Fashion Month Spring 2024, Glossy and influential leaders are breaking down the evolution of the experiential event, as driven by technology.

In this episode, we sit down with Jude Ferrari, the designer and founder of the 4-year-old fashion brand J.Simone, which hosted a fashion show in Paris on Monday. Ferrari, who went to school at Central Saint Martens and has worked for brands including Zara and Jacquemus, discusses the challenge of building a “fun” brand in Paris, where the unofficial uniform is black-on-black. In addition, she talks about recent brand wins, like getting placement in an episode of “Emily in Paris,” and the importance of showing a collection during PFW, even outside of the official calendar.