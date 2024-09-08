Editor-turned-entrepreneur Kate Davidson Hudson on bringing shoppable runways to NYFW

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Kate Davidson Hudson is among the utmost Fashion Month experts, having experienced the shows from a variety of perspectives — as a fashion editor, a street style star and, now, a retail company founder and CEO.

In March, Davidson soft-launched Vêtir, which she describes as a “smart shopping app.” It allows users to shop via an AI-powered personalized selection of styles based on their app interactions, a selection of styles populated by a personal stylist or a feed featuring the newest products from Vêtir’s luxury brand partners, among other capabilities. Vêtir recently opened a storefront in NYC’s Hudson Yards where its partner stylists and their clients can meet for IRL styling appointments.

Before Vêtir, Davidson Hudson co-founded Editorialist, providing personal shopping services to luxury shoppers. And earlier in her career, she spent nearly a decade as an accessories editor at publications including Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. A fashion show regular throughout her career, she has also earned a reputation as a street-style photographer darling.

On the latest Glossy Podcast, Davidson Hudson discusses her Fashion Month experience and the importance of her attendance at fashion shows today. She also discusses how Vêtir is enabling shoppable Fashion Month runways and what inspired the company’s latest event, held on the first night of New York Fashion Week.

Throughout New York Fashion Week, from September 6-11, check back for more daily podcast episodes featuring influential fashion insiders, from editors to designers.