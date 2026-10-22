Cymbiotika sold 200 million liposomal sachets. Now it’s taking on the beauty supplement market

This is an episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the beauty and wellness industries. More from the series →

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In a lot of ways, supplement company Cymbiotika has perfected the form factor and distribution of modern-day vitamins.

The San Diego-based company launched in 2018 and quickly found its footing in the marketplace with single-serving pouches of Liposomal supplements. So far, the company has sold more than 200 million individual packets and grown its revenue 3,000% over the past 3 years to reach $150 million in annual revenue, according to the company.

Cymbiotika sells across mass, online and grocery retail in boxes and individual pouches at point of sale. It entered Target in 2025, Ulta Beauty in March, and Walmart last week. Now, the brand is making a big bet on a new category by launching its first beauty supplement for hair, skin, and nails.

Called Liposomal Beauty Peptide Complex, the launch is being promoted with the brand’s biggest campaign to date. “The investment was a big one in the sense that we’ve never really done anything on this level,” said Cymbiotika co-founder Durana Elmi. “I think you’re starting to see a shift in the consumer’s approach toward beauty, and being there in the forefront of that today is something we’re really, really proud of.”

The new product will be sold at retailers like Ulta Beauty, Walmart and Target. Elmi joined Glossy Beauty Podcast host Lexy Lebsack to walk through the brand’s strategy to win in the notoriously competitive world of beauty supplements. This includes the brand’s biggest campaign to date, starring model Amelia Gray and made with OBB Media, the content company owned by Rhode co-founder Michael D. Ratner.

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On entering the beauty supplement market

Elmi: “As we approach wellness from the inside out, we’re really kind of moving away from just ingestible beauty and topical beauty. Consumers are more sophisticated and savvier than ever in understanding: Where does real, true skin health come from? It comes from your gut. And so I think it was a perfect time for us to launch our Liposomal Beauty Peptide product. It’s the perfect intersection of wellness meets beauty, and the consumers now are just savvier than ever and wanting something that’s just beyond topical. I think topical [products] are still very important. I love my highlighter, I love my serums, but I think real beauty comes from the inside. It’s how you’re nourishing your body. It’s what you’re putting in your body.”

On promoting the ad and new product launch

Elmi: “[The ad will be] everywhere online, CTV, across digital. We also have some out-of-home in Los Angeles, and we’re doing some experiential around it. Today, we have 35 to 40 different influencers who are receiving an oversized raspberry, because [the] product is a raspberry flavor. It tastes like a chocolate-covered raspberry. … Alix Earle and Amelia Gray are getting a special delivery today. … And the filling inside this raspberry cake is our product. … We have out-of-home. We’re doing a bunch [of advertisements] the first week of November. We’re bringing together a lot of different creators, and we are integrating our BPC product into brunch-like foods and drinks.”