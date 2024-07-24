Christy Dawn’s founders on making ‘farm-to-closet’ fashion a reality

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

Since launching the sustainability-focused fashion brand Christy Dawn in 2014, co-founders and partners Aras and Christy Dawn Baskauskas have prioritized intentionality and ethical practices. For example, the brand uses deadstock fabrics to create apparel. Plus the Baskauskases have built and maintained relationships with farmers and local manufacturers in Los Angeles, allowing them to build on their sustainability. efforts. In 2021, they launched the Land Stewardship Program, empowering consumers to support the brand’s regenerative farming initiative by investing in plots of land used to grow cotton for items like the bestselling Dawn Dress.

A decade into its existence, Christy Dawn’s sustainable practices, signature pieces and A-list fans have continued to fuel its popularity. Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Emma Watson and Dakota Johnson have been spotted wearing the brand.

Now, Christy Dawn is in expansion mode. In 2021, it opened a flagship store on L.A.’s highly frequented Abbott Kenney Road after closing its first store on Lincoln Boulevard due to the pandemic. According to Aras, in 2022, the brand reportedly made over $15 million in revenue. This year, Christy Dawn is expanding into the men’s and intimates product categories.

On the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast, the founders discuss how they are establishing a system of “farm-to-closet” fashion and thinking about growth. Highlights from the episode, below, have been lightly edited for clarity.

The secret sauce behind the Dawn dress

Christy Dawn Baskauskas: “It’s very versatile and looks good on every body type. … The waist size can be any measurement, and it has a drawstring — so you can cinch it tight on days when you want to make it feel more fitted, or it can be loose and oversized. It has a snap … that makes it easier to breastfeed. It’s the dress you can put on any time of day and for any occasion. It’s versatile and also comfortable, which is the lens through which I design. [I’m always thinking], ‘Is this comfortable? Do I feel beautiful when I’m wearing it, and will it look good on all body types?'”

Aras Baskauskas: “The lifetime value of a first-time customer who buys a Dawn dress is much higher than the lifetime value of a customer who buys any other dress from our collection.”

Navigating trends as an independent business

Aras Baskauskas: “We’ve learned that, when something [we sell] becomes trendy, it actually doesn’t help [our sales], because that’s when brands like Old Navy, Gap, Forever 21, H&M and Zara all make those things. The reality is that people buy our dresses because they think they’re going to look good and feel beautiful, which is a wonderful reason to buy the dresses. When you’re competing with every other dress brand because it’s trendy, it makes it hard. … When trends come, we support them when they go. We’re focused on making beautiful pieces. … That’s what our customers really love — they appreciate it. We try to avoid trends.”