Zachary Prell’s second menswear act champions comfort and versatility

After shuttering his namesake brand last year due to structural issues caused by the pandemic, according to the designer, Zachary Prell is back with a new luxury menswear brand celebrating the Lower East Side.

Orchard & Broome, named after the NYC street crossing, aims to innovate the sportswear market and become a go-to brand for upscale essentials. “We want to start with knitwear — and capitalize on what’s happening in this evolving menswear landscape, which is really comfort-centric — and grow from there,” said Zachary Prell, founder and CEO of Orchard & Broome. The brand’s official launch was January 22.

The U.S. men’s apparel market is expected to generate $113 billion in 2024, making it the largest menswear market worldwide according to market research company Statista. The market is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 3.1% from 2023-2028, according to market research company IMARC Group.

Orchard & Broome’s products, priced between $80-$245, include tees, polos, henleys, button-down shirts, sweatshirts and jackets. Each is designed with a modern fit and a brand-signature cuff and collar, and is available in sizes S-XXL. The styles feature Peruvian Pima cotton, while other luxury fabrics like merino and cashmere will be introduced later in the season, according to Prell. The brand plans to release four collections per year.

Along with its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, Orchard & Broome sells through 15 premier specialty stores in the U.S., including Martin NYC in NYC, Mr. Tique in NYC, M Dumas & Sons, Charleston and Davelle Clothiers, Reston. The brand is set to have a 50-50 wholesale and DTC split.

Prell’s namesake brand combined Italian fabrics with high-end production in China. It became known for its shirting, which went for $189, and expanded into other categories over its 15-year growth. It was carried in over 200 locations across the U.S., including department stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. Prell was a popular go-to for men evolving their fashion style, according to users on Reddit. Prell declined to share specific revenue figures.

“We were one of the leading growth brands at Nordstrom, offering a complete collection at a majority of their doors,” said Prell. “When we closed as a result of the pandemic, we had just completed our best financial year ever, with year-over-year retail sales growth of over 30%.” Prell started the wind-down process in 2022, with the brand shuttering in 2023.

Considering today’s evolving customer expectations, Prell wants the new brand to operate more nimbly and cater to a broader market looking for a more affordable “quiet luxury” men’s wardrobe.

“All of the pieces work in harmony, which is a thoughtful nod to what men are looking for today,” said Prell. “I want to lend a fresh perspective to providing men with a modern luxury uniform offering week-to-weekend versatility.”

Although Prell expects the bulk of its customers to come from the 40-plus age group, he is also targeting younger customers. “Orchard & Broome means a lot of things to a lot of different demographics,” said Prell. “We want to attract a younger demographic, too, who identifies with the Lower East Side and is creating their own story there.”

So far, marketing-wise, the brand has simply launched its website and Instagram account. “We’ve had a great response, so far, with no marketing spend; it’s just been word of mouth.”

At his namesake brand, Prell had employed Tony Lucia and Paul Buckter, whose combined experience spans Brioni, Armani, Boss and Bloomingdale’s. This year, those executives launched TAP Group, an NYC-based showroom and consultancy that is helping Orchard & Broome get off the ground.