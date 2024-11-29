Why Never Fully Dressed is promoting resale shopping for Black Friday

Black Friday has long been synonymous with deep discounts and chaotic shopping sprees. But this year, British fashion brand Never Fully Dressed is taking a different approach that aims to infuse purpose and avoid the hectic mood associated with the season.

Known for its playful prints and inclusive sizing, offering U.K. sizes 6-28, Never Fully Dressed opened a pop-up outlet store on November 1 that will remain open until December 15. The store, located in East London, is stocked with sample pieces, pre-loved items obtained from customers and unsold “archive” products from past seasons past. All are priced at £40 ($50) each or three for £100 ($125).

The pop-up is being promoted through the brand’s social media accounts, email newsletters and website. Never Fully Dressed was founded in 2009 by Lucy Aylen. The company declined to share its annual sales.

The pop-up builds on Never Fully Dressed’s recently launched initiatives. In the spring, the brand introduced a resale platform, allowing customers to sell gently worn Never Fully Dressed pieces peer-to-peer to receive either 70% of the sale value in cash or 100% in site credit. Sellers have overwhelmingly chosen store credit, said Sophie Drake, senior e-commerce manager at Never Fully Dressed.

“Our customers were already trading pieces in Facebook Groups,” said Drake. The brand manages a Facebook Group titled “Never Fully Dressed Buy/Sell/Trade Fan Group,” which has approximately 5,000 members. “They’d post asking for a specific dress, and someone else would sell it to them. So this is a natural extension.”

During a Swap Shop event at the brand’s London store in September, customers were invited to trade their pre-loved Never Fully Dressed items for new archive pieces. They could also purchase styles from the brand’s past collections. Over 200 customers exchanged 300 items, sparking a 173% increase in peer-to-peer listings on the resale platform. “We’ve seen how much our community values this kind of circular approach,” Drake said.

H&M Group’s Arket is also embracing resale this year, dedicating its entire Black Friday strategy to pre-loved collections.

It’s a reflection of changing consumer priorities in Europe, with shoppers increasingly valuing sustainability over steep discounts. A study by insights company Kantar found that, in Spain, only 40% of consumers plan to make purchases during Black Friday this year, a significant decline from previous years, and 17% of companies are opting out of the event entirely, up 5% from 2023. Similarly, a survey by German price comparison site Idealo showed that, in Germany, around 25% of consumers are avoiding bargain events last year, citing financial constraints (56%) and skepticism towards sales (56%) as key reasons. Half of the participants (51%) said they feel the discounts aren’t worth it. Meanwhile, a November 2023 PwC survey of U.K. consumers highlighted a continued decline in Black Friday engagement, with participation dropping 44% in 2023. Only 16% of respondents indicated they would “definitely buy” during the sales event, down from 24% the previous year.

Drake has seen the shifting values of Never Fully Dressed customers, she said. “Our customers are different now, compared to previous years,” Drake said. “Even during Black Friday, we see a significant number of people purchasing full-price items. Last year, discounted sales made up just 40% of our revenue during this period. Our audience isn’t just looking for the cheapest option — they want to invest in pieces they’ll love and wear for years.”

For November, Never Fully Dressed sweetened the deal for sellers on its resale platform, offering 115% in site credit for items sold.

“It’s about creating a cycle of love for our pieces,” said Drake. “You might wear a dress to a few weddings then pass it on to someone else who falls in love with it. It’s a way of keeping fashion meaningful and personal.”