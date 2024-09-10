Under Zac Posen, Old Navy releases the ‘94 Reissue collection playing to the nostalgia trend

Zac Posen and Old Navy are celebrating the brand’s 30th anniversary by launching the ’94 Reissue collection, a limited-edition line that revives the brand’s iconic pieces from the 1990s. Among them: baby tees, baggy jeans, matching tracksuits and performance fleece. Hitting stores on September 13, the collection draws on Old Navy’s deep history of shaping casual American fashion, while Posen’s creative leadership brings a modern twist to the classic designs.

Noah Palmer, vp and gm of men’s global merchandising at Old Navy, said the idea for the collection stemmed from the team’s recent recognition of the growing ‘90s nostalgia trend. “At the same time, we had a 30th birthday to celebrate and saw that as an opportunity,” he said. “We’re listening to what our customers are asking for. And in every media vehicle we have, people are saying, ‘Hey, I miss the Old Navy of the 1990s.'”

The team began sourcing vintage Old Navy pieces from platforms like eBay and Depop, leading to what Palmer described as “racks and racks of the stuff.” It then streamlined the assortment to recreate some of the brand’s most beloved ‘90s pieces for today’s market. However, many pieces in the new collection are near “one-to-one” recreations of their ‘90s counterparts. Palmer said.

“We wanted to protect the fit and proportions, which were so important in ‘90s styling,” he said. So, some pieces, like the coach’s jacket, have remained virtually unchanged — styles were cross-referenced with old TV campaigns to maintain authenticity. Meanwhile, details of the polar fleece have been modernized — for example, the bold chest logo has been replaced with a lighter embossed logo on the back of the neck.

Posen, who joined Old Navy earlier this year, echoed the importance of celebrating the brand’s history. “We’re celebrating our heritage — those iconic pieces that really changed culture, built our business and dressed the country,” he said, emphasizing that this collection aims to reassert Old Navy’s cultural relevance. Posen has a background in luxury fashion, formerly heading up his own luxury line before becoming the creative director of womenswear at Brooks Brothers from 2014-2020.

To the new collection, Posen added creative touches, particularly to the accessories, which Palmer called collection highlights. Rainbow strips were added to some styles, for example.

“Zac came [to the company] … and was a huge source of validation for where we were going,” Palmer said. “And his added touch gave us more confidence in the collection.”

Posen emphasized the relevance of ‘90s designs today. “That mid-90s moment is so now,” he said. “It crosses generations, but there’s definitely a real romanticism and nostalgia to this time period.”

Posen’s appointment at Old Navy came at a pivotal moment for the brand, as Gap Inc. seeks to revitalize its connection with consumers amid declining revenues. Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson has centered his strategy on reenergizing the brand’s core identity, and Posen’s creative leadership plays a key role in that effort.

“Gap Inc. and its brands have shaped American fashion and pop culture for decades, and there’s so much potential at Old Navy,” Posen said. “I’m eager to join Gap Inc. now as brand reinvigoration kicks up across the portfolio, rooted in great product, experiences and a new culture of creativity.”

Old Navy has recently seen positive signs, with second-quarter net sales of $2.1 billion, up 8% year-over-year, as reported on August 29. Comparable sales were up 5%.