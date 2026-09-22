Ugg unveils international ‘Born to Feel’ brand platform to continue its hot streak

Ugg is kicking off a new overarching brand vision this week with Born to Feel, a platform that will reach across marketing, stores and the company’s international divisions indefinitely.

According to Ugg global brand director Kenza Chaouai, Born to Feel will unify Ugg marketing campaigns worldwide under a single brand vision focused on comfort and feeling. Regional divisions will then interpret that vision into campaigns and localize them, using local celebrities and talent for marketing.

For example, in New York City this weekend, Ugg is hosting a pop-up experience in the Meatpacking District featuring pumpkins and other seasonal autumn treats, a customization bar, and a swing set made with the same shearling material used in Ugg’s shoes. This event will kick off a “world tour” of similar marketing events in other regions. Chaouai cited a future iteration of Born to Feel in South Korea, featuring K-pop singer Jang Won-young, as an example of how the theme will be reinterpreted for different markets.

“We’re letting our teams regionalize this idea to help it come to life in different parts of the world,” Chaouai said. “It’s about keeping a close eye on what’s happening at the grassroots level and what our customers are interested in.”

The American iteration of Born to Feel will lean into “Ugg season,” a phrase that arose naturally on social media in recent years referring to the beginning of autumn, when it’s time to bring out the warm shearling Ugg boots. Chaouai said the term has gotten “a lot of use here in the halls of Ugg.”

Ugg is similarly keeping an eye out for celebrities spotted wearing Uggs organically and reaching out for partnerships. Several of the celebrities and influencers lined up for future Born to Feel campaigns were signed this way, including Pink Pantheress and Emily Ratjakowski. Other celebrities involved in the campaign will include Rowan Blanchard, Adwoa Aboah, Tyson Beckford and Julez Smith.

Ugg will also roll out “Ugg Season” initiatives in its more than 100 stores in North America, including free disposable cameras with purchases and the same autumnal treats from the pop-up. Next, Born to Feel campaigns will come to cities like Paris, Athens, London, Berlin and Milan, and later, Tokyo, Beijing and Chengdu.

Ugg’s parent company, Deckers Brands, has been on an upswing recently. While much of its expectations-beating revenue results were driven by the running shoe brand Hoka, Ugg has also been a major contributor to Deckers seeing a nearly 6% revenue increase last quarter to over $1 billion. Ugg quarterly sales increased by around 5% year over year to $278 million.

Deckers Brands president Stefano Caroti said in the company’s earnings report in late July that Deckers is focused on expanding both brands’ reach internationally with more consumer awareness and top-of-funnel marketing efforts.

“[The quarterly financial] performance reflects the continued strength of Hoka and Ugg, with growing global demand as both brands extend their reach through compelling product innovation,” Caroti said.