Timex is celebrating its 170th anniversary with over 20 collaborations

It’s hard to keep a brand fresh over nearly two centuries.

But for Shari Fabiani, CMO of Timex, that’s exactly her job. This year, Timex is celebrating its 170th anniversary with a series of collaborations centered on the brand’s long legacy. Timex is letting buzzy outside brands take their crack at some of its iconic watch models.

For example, at the end of June, Timex will release a new all-metal version of its iconic Ironman watch. Initially released in the 1980s, the Ironman became a symbol of affordable fitness gear in the 1990s when it was worn by President Bill Clinton when running. This year’s take on the Ironman was designed in collaboration with Japanese fashion label Beams, which created a more premium version of the watch that sells for around $500. The standard Ironman watch sells for around $120. Timex has already released six collaborations in 2024, with over 20 more planned for the remainder of the year.

Timex’s 170th-anniversary collaborations are a good example of how brands with a long legacy and iconic products can breathe freshness into their catalog over time. Timex is continuing to sell original versions of its signature watches, including the Waterbury and the Ironman, while working with outside partners on limited editions of those models to create marketable moments. It’s a similar strategy to those employed by other brands with a storied heritage, like Levi’s, which last year collaborated with younger streetwear brands like Stussy and Junya Watanabe on versions of its classic 501 jeans.

“A brand with this legacy and history has the latitude to push boundaries that a new brand might not have,” Fabiani said.”We’ve done everything from $1,000 watches in collaboration with Judith Lieber down to our most affordable watches that are worn by NFL coaches because they’re functional and easy.”

But many of Timex’s anniversary collaborations are priced on the higher end. A collab released earlier this month with The James Brand, which sells everyday carry items like pocket knives and tools, is an all-titanium GMT watch that sells for close to $800. Other partners have been chosen for their reach and customer overlap. They’ve included menswear brands Noah and Todd Snyder, the jewelry brand like Jacquie Aiche, and the media property “Stranger Things.”

Along with experimenting with new price points, the collaborations allow Timex to experiment with design trends. Giorgio Galli, global creative director of Timex, said that when designing new pieces, either collaboratively with outside design partners or for new core models, he draws “inspiration from our history while incorporating aspects of contemporary trends and innovations.”

Fabiani said some big trends Timex is watching include smaller watches coming back in style and men and women buying watches across gender categories.

As Swiss watch exports have plummeted over 16% in the last few months, affordable brands like Timex have an opportunity to capture market share. Timex Group, the parent company of Timex, had a revenue of over $1.4 billion last year.

Fabiani said traditional marketing channels like billboards and in-store events have been performing well for the brand and will be a focus of its marketing strategy throughout the year. It will also continue working with influencers and content creators like Chloe King and Chef Zhan Chen, both of whom were featured in Timex’s recent “Waste More Time” digital campaign.

The 170th campaign also includes partnerships with menswear influencers John Jacar and Albert Muzquiz, a 170th-anniversary hub on the Timex website with information on the brand’s iconic watch models, and a letter-writing campaign encouraging customers to share their memories of their first Timex watch. Timex is sold at more than 2,000 stores. Throughout the year, it will roll out in-store events showcasing pieces from its archives at stores in the U.S., Italy, Japan, India and Australia.