The Top 5 trends from the Met Gala

The first Monday of May — aka the Met Gala, aka the Super Bowl of fashion — was once again a sight to behold.

The gala’s theme perfectly set up attendees and onlookers to marvel at design and craft, while also honoring one of fashion’s most revered designers: Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, had a decades-long career that began with an apprenticeship at Balmain; later included Fendi, Chloé and Jean Patou; and finally culminated with serving as creative director at Chanel, which he helped revive at the time of his appointment in 1983.