The New York Times expands its street style coverage with new Google partnership

The New York Times’ 1-year-old “Style Outside” column, which is found in the Style section and focuses on street-style photography, received an upgrade on Friday. The newspaper has partnered with Google for a revamped version of the column in which street-style photography will be captured with the new Google Pixel 8. Style Outside began in January of 2023, with intermittent new columns photographed and written by photographer Simbarashe Cha appearing every few months.

The new version of the column will still be shot by Cha, who was promoted to staff photographer and visual columnist , and will see him shooting more frequently and internationally. The first column of the new, expanded version will focus on Tokyo street style, and future columns will focus on global marquee fashion events like Art Basel in MIami this upcoming December.