The New York Times expands its street style coverage with new Google partnership

The New York Times’ 1-year-old “Style Outside” column, which is found in the Style section and focuses on street-style photography, received an upgrade on Friday. The newspaper has partnered with Google for a revamped version of the column in which street-style photography will be captured with the new Google Pixel 8. Style Outside began in January of 2023, with intermittent new columns photographed and written by photographer Simbarashe Cha appearing every few months.
The new version of the column will still be shot by Cha, who was promoted to staff photographer and visual columnist , and will see him shooting more frequently and internationally. The first column of the new, expanded version will focus on Tokyo street style, and future columns will focus on global marquee fashion events like Art Basel in MIami this upcoming December.
The New York Times has more than 11 million subscribers across digital and print, 61% of which are Gen Z or millennials. T, its magazine devoted to style, fashion and art, is often distributed at major events like fashion weeks. Stella Bugbee, editor of Styles at the New York Times, said the expansion of Style Outside will allow the column to cover more ground, publish more frequently and look at street style in a broader array of places.
“Our Styles desk is always trying to help readers identify what’s noteworthy and forward-thinking,” Bugbee said. “This expansion of our Style Outside column represents our commitment to providing robust fashion coverage and inspiring our readers with looks from around the world, in a fresh and innovative way.”
T Brand Studio, the sponsored content division of the New York Times, is also planning a new creative campaign with Google launching on November 21 called “Through the Lens.” The campaign will highlight the Pixel 8’s camera tools and will feature creators including the style influencer and blogger Cameron Look.
Google has been pushing further into fashion and beauty in the last year through new initiatives like its virtual try-on feature and AR beauty options. In the last year alone, it’s partnered with H&M on data analytics programs, sponsored the CFDA’s Emerging Designer award and brought its cloud technology to department stores like John Lewis in the U.K.
“Our Google Pixel partnerships allow us to celebrate people’s self-expression and authentically capture the world around us,” said Zach Overton, head of Google Pixel marketing for Google.