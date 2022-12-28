The Glossy guide to what’s in and out for 2023

Every year, Team Glossy places bets on what trends will dominate the industry in the year ahead.

For 2023, the exercise proved quite the feat. In 2022, trends came and went at lightning speed — some made a lasting impact, while others were mere viral moments. As cultural and social moments set trends in motion, one overarching theme became apparent: Consumers were eager to return to a sense of normalcy. Many people ditched athleisure for more dressed-up, put-together outfits. And with that, skin care-dominated beauty routines trickled out, in favor of bold, maximal makeup looks. And at the same time that aesthetically-inspiring lifestyle brands thrived, authentic and mission-driven companies picked up steam — the latter is the year’s prominent trend that arguably shows the strongest long-term potential.