Research Briefing: Zara owner Inditex reports strong earnings after removing controversial ad campaign

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we examine how analysts expect Zara will still have a successful holiday season, even after pulling a controversial ad, as seen in data from Glossy+ Research’s 2023 holiday marketing and commerce report. This report also examines which commerce channels are dominating brands’ 2023 holiday sales plans, brands’ key marketing strategies within those channels, and their performance predictions for the 2023 season.
61% of marketers expect holiday revenue to increase this year
Breaking news: Zara owner Inditex reported third quarter earnings this week after a tough start to the week with customers protesting a controversial Zara ad. Zara quickly removed the campaign from all of its sites and released an official apology on the brand’s Instagram page. In light of such a quick response and with the holiday shopping season in full swing, analysts still expect Zara to outperform other retailers. “We expect Inditex’s top line momentum to translate into another strong quarter of profits,” Citi analysts said in a research note reported by MarketWatch.
Research findings: Despite facing economic uncertainty all year, the majority of marketer respondents (61%) to a recent Glossy+ Research survey said that they expect 2023 holiday revenue to increase this year, and 17% said they expect it to remain about the same as last year. But as marketers remain cautiously optimistic about the 2023 holiday season, the consumer outlook is slightly different. More than half of consumers (56%) said inflation has impacted their holiday shopping plans this year, according to a Q3 consumer trends report from Jungle Scout, an Amazon seller software platform for data and inventory management.
