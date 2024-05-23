Research Briefing: Live ‘Bridgerton’ experiences bring memorable moments to fandom

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we highlight findings from our newest brand guide to events for marketers. This report depicts the current events landscape, as seen through publisher-hosted events and influencer partnerships.
Interested in sharing your perspectives on the future of fashion, luxury and beauty?
Apply to join the Glossy research panel.
52% of marketers are focused on growing their events business
Research findings: Although industry professionals’ largest focus remains on building their direct-sold and programmatic businesses, more than half of respondents (52%) to Glossy’s first-quarter survey said they would focus at least a little on growing their events business in the next six months. Events also remain a larger focus over affiliate commerce and connected TV.
In the news: Season 3 of the smash hit TV series “Bridgerton” released on Netflix last week racked up 45.1 million views in its premiere weekend. That’s nearly 165.2 million hours of viewing time. By comparison, Season 2 of the show debuted in March 2022 with 193 million hours of viewing time for a full season of eight episodes — last week’s release only included the first four episodes of Season 3.
Since Season 2’s debut, a fan event called “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” has traveled the world bringing a live show experience to fans. The live show has been in high demand since its March 2022 Los Angeles debut, in which 88% of tickets were purchased two weeks prior to the event. This year, a live event called the “Bridgerton Promenade,” hosted 2,000 attendees ahead of the Season 3 premiere in New York City on May 11. Staff dressed in “Bridgerton”-inspired clothing served fans coffee and ice cream and entertained them with dances set to classical renditions of “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.
See research from all Digiday Media Brands: