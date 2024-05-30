Research Briefing: Demi Moore’s Cannes fashion drives social media buzz

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we analyze actress Demi Moore’s return to the Cannes Film Festival and the buzz created around the fashion she wore during her red carpet appearances.

Over a million likes collected by Demi Moore’s 2024 Cannes Instagram posts

Hot topic: After not attending the Cannes Film Festival for 30 years, actress and producer Demi Moore returned with a splash to the French Riviera for the premiere of her new film ‘The Substance’. The film was described as “one of the buzziest films in this year’s Cannes competition” by the Hollywood Reporter, amongst reports of the movie nearly selling out worldwide. The body horror film received a 13-minute standing ovation from the Cannes crowd, the longest standing ovation for a film in its category this year.

Buzz came from not only Moore’s acting performance, but also her red carpet appearances throughout the week’s events. Moore showcased looks from multiple designers across 20 Instagram posts, including nine different custom gowns and dresses. These looks garnered on average over 68,000 likes individually, with the most popular gaining over 217,000 likes in four days.

The dress designers Moore slipped into were:

Armani Prive

Balenciaga

Celine

Del Core

Dundas

Elie Saab

Loewe

Oscar de la Renta

Schiaparelli

Research question: What designer looks did Instagram users like the most? What types of posts garnered the most engagement for these red carpet moments?

Looks from Dundas and Loewe received the most social media buzz on Moore’s Instagram page. Moore worked with a wide range of designers. Interestingly, when looking at the number of followers for each designer’s official Instagram page, Dundas has one of the smallest followings after Del Core. In fact, looks from the top five most popular designers among Moore’s audience all have less followers than the bottom four performing accounts: Elie Saab, Oscar de la Renta, Balenciaga and Celine.

Loewe is a hot label right now, especially on social media, and Moore appears to have made a smart choice to work with the young, trendy brand. Schiaparelli, another fashion house with a strong social media footprint, was also a great partnership for the actress to get social media talking.

Moore’s Carousel posts received more likes on average than the Reels Moore posted during Cannes. However her audience was very active in the comments section of her Reels, according to Glossy+ Research analysis. On average, Reels actually had slightly more comments posted than carousel posts. Reels also performed well in terms of viewership and breaking through the short-form video algorithm on Instagram. The 12 Reels Moore posted received on average over 1,008,000 views per video, with the most popular receiving over 2 million views.