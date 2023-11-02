Research Briefing: CMO strategies for key metrics and challenges behind social platforms

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we highlight the second of two reports focused on social media within our CMO Strategies series. This recently released report analyzes the key performance indicators marketers monitor and the challenges they face on each social platform.

This report features data from three surveys that asked a total of 635 respondents about past and upcoming investments, marketing channel tactics and preferences, and business challenges. Glossy+ Research also conducted a focus group and individual interviews with marketing executives across industries.