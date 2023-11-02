Research Briefing: CMO strategies for key metrics and challenges behind social platforms

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we highlight the second of two reports focused on social media within our CMO Strategies series. This recently released report analyzes the key performance indicators marketers monitor and the challenges they face on each social platform.
This report features data from three surveys that asked a total of 635 respondents about past and upcoming investments, marketing channel tactics and preferences, and business challenges. Glossy+ Research also conducted a focus group and individual interviews with marketing executives across industries.
CMO Strategies: The key metrics and challenges behind each social platform – from Instagram to X
Breaking news: Last week, Amazon announced a new addition to its mobile app, called “Consult-a-friend” which allows users to share items they are considering for purchase with friends. Increasingly, shopping apps are turning into social media apps, and vice versa. A recent survey from Hubspot found that 41% of respondents felt comfortable buying something on a social media platform. Here’s how marketers are measuring success across social media platforms, according to Glossy+ Research findings.
Research findings: With the exception of YouTube and Pinterest, engagement was the primary measurement of success for marketers on social platforms:
- Forty-one percent of respondents said engagement was the primary metric of success they focus on for Meta’s Instagram. Commerce or sales was secondary to engagement on Instagram, with 20% of respondents selecting that metric.
- A quarter of respondents (25%) each chose engagement and commerce or sales as their primary measurement of success for fellow Meta-owned platform Facebook.
- For video sharing platforms YouTube and TikTok, impressions were secondary to engagement with nearly a third of respondents selecting that metric (31% for YouTube and 29% for TikTok).
