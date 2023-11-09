Research Briefing: CMO Strategies beyond Amazon — the strengths of the top retail media networks

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we highlight the second of two reports focused on retail media within our CMO Strategies series. This recently released report analyzes major retail media networks, including Walmart Connect and Target’s Roundel.
This report features data from three surveys that asked a total of 635 respondents about past and upcoming investments, marketing channel tactics and preferences, and business challenges. Glossy+ Research also conducted a focus group and individual interviews with marketing executives across industries.
CMO Strategies: Beyond Amazon, The strengths of the top retail media networks — from Target to Walmart
Breaking news: Coach started selling on Amazon this fall, debuting a landing page and callout on Amazon Fashion’s homepage. In its Amazon store, shoppers can view the products in 3D, order with Prime delivery and use Amazon’s “try before you buy” service. The brand hopes to capitalize off of Amazon’s extensive reach, especially after a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings call in which Coach’s parent company Tapestry reported flat sales.
Research findings: Retail media is expected to keep growing both online and in-stores in the coming years, with more companies investing in retail media networks (RMN), like Amazon, thanks to digital-first shopping trends and RMNs’ data collection capabilities.
- Amazon is the most popular retail media partner, with 76% of respondents saying they use the platform for selling their companies’ products.
- Walmart’s Walmart Connect and Target’s Roundel were marketers’ second- and third-most-used retail media networks at 24% and 21% of respondents respectively.
