Research Briefing: Brands use boutique festivals for tailored activations

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we analyze the rise of boutique music festivals as opportunities for brand activations.

Music festival season is here, and brands are seizing the opportunity to tout their wares in front of captive concert-going audiences. Brand activations at festivals have evolved beyond basic sampling to immersive experiences intended to leave a lasting impression on festivalgoers. According to creative agency Bridgewater Studio’s blog, festival brand activations “create those ‘you had to be there’ moments that transform casual observers into brand advocates.”

According to Glossy’s LinkedIn poll results from April 2024, over half of respondents (58%) tapped into festival season last year with related marketing. That percentage may increase in lockstep with the global music festival market, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24% between 2024 and 2031.

Launchmetrics measured and ranked the top five fashion brands’ festival activations from March to April 2024. Fashion retailer Revolve made a combined $106 million in media impact value (MIV) from its festival activations during that timeframe — nearly double the MIV created by Free People and 10 times more than Hollister. (MIV is Launchmetrics’ proprietary metric, which assigns a monetary value to media mentions and placements to quantify the impact of brands’ media exposure and performance.)

Revolve even hosts its own branded music festival, which is in its eighth year. The Revolve Festival will feature musical performances from high-profile celebrities like Lil Wayne, Tyga and Cardi B, as well as activations from leading brands across fashion, beauty, entertainment and technology, including:

Revolve Music Festival has also benefited from the rise in demand for boutique and niche festivals, outside of larger commercial festival events. In fact, several larger popular festivals struggled to sell out their venues last year, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Governors Ball in New York City and Chicago’s Lollapolooza — the latter of which used to sell out in mere days according to Billboard.

Coachella’s ticket prices increased by 11% from 2022 to 2024, reflecting a broader trend of rising costs, according to Ticket Fairy. The price hike led to a 14-17% decline in ticket sales, with only 80% of available tickets sold in 2024. Instead, boutique festivals are becoming increasingly popular, with 58% of festival attendees preferring these more intimate and curated experiences over large commercial events, according to Ticket Fairy.

Likewise, Ticket Fairy’s audience analysis found that 61% of festival attendees are seeking new experiences, which may make boutique festivals a perfect opportunity for brands to create activations tailored to festivalgoers’ specific interests.