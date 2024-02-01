Research Briefing: As virtual reality headsets enter more consumer homes this year, marketers may re-evaluate their use of VR

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we look back at how marketers reported using augmented and virtual reality in 2022 as Apple prepares to release the VisionPro VR headset tomorrow.

In 2022 marketers decreased use of VR, but as the technology matures opinions may shift

Breaking news: Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro headset goes on sale Friday in the U.S. Apple’s first “spatial computer” immediately sold out after opening up pre-sale orders over the weekend according to Business Insider. Although analysts have predicted sales will drop-off for this niche product after release and initial demand from die-hard fans dwindles. Initial reviews from pre-released headsets have revealed growing pains for the VR experience. Many of the reviews note bugs and hand-tracking issues and warn others to save money and reach for Meta’s $499 Quest 3 over Apple’s product.

Related, Puma recently announced they’re teaming up with Meta to enable their new “Smallest Gym in the World” fitness experience. Puma is one of the first sportswear brands to work directly with Meta to develop a VR experience. But many physical retail stores like Coach and Tommy Hilfiger have experimented with virtual try-on mirrors in-stores.

Research findings: In 2022, Glossy observed the number of marketers using AR increased over the last five years, while the number of marketers using VR decreased. This increase in AR was largely attributed to its wider accessibility through smartphones. On the other hand, VR’s barrier to entry with high production costs and lack of consumer adoption made it less attractive to marketers. But as Apple’s Vision Pro and other more affordable headsets hit the market this year, marketers may re-evaluate their use of VR this year.

