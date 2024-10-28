Over-50 TikToker Carla Rockmore launches new collection with QVC

Influencer Carla Rockmore (@carlarockmore, 1.1 million TikTok followers) is giving her followers a chance to dress like her with her new exclusive collection for QVC, launching on November 1.

“[We were inspired by Rockmore’s] ability to merge fashion from then and now to create a look that was unique and different, as well as her storytelling about how she got there,” said Rachel Ungaro, vp and gm at QVC. “Plus, she’s cool and contemporary and over 50, which we love. She checked all the boxes.”

The over-50 fashion creator rose to influencer status on TikTok for her chic style and two-story closet full of vintage and statement-making pieces. With QVC, she created the Carla Rockmore Collection, leaning more fashion-forward and contemporary — a white space QVC was looking to fill, Ungaro told Glossy. The collection consists of 12-15 pieces with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X and prices from $49-$115. Rockmore will release a second collection with QVC in spring 2025.

To promote the collection, Rockmore will take over QVC’s Instagram leading up to the collection launch. Then, on Friday, she will host an hour-long livestream with makeup artist and beauty founder Mally Roncal on QVC’s linear TV network, which will simultaneously stream on QVC.com. After the stream, clips from the segment will be promoted across QVC’s and Rockmore’s social channels. Plus, shoppers will be able to watch individual clips of Rockmore describing every product in detail on each product page on the site.

“I’ve always considered QVC a place where real women with real bodies, real lives and real style converge,” Rockmore said. “Because QVC is interactive, I’ll get to speak to other women. I get fed by them as much as they feed me, so I thought, ‘This is the perfect place to bring my classic clothes with a zhoosh,’ rather than on a mannequin in the mall, where nobody’s speaking to the garment or the person.”

To promote the launch, Rockmore will focus her content on get-ready-with-me videos and styling tutorials featuring the collection. She also plans to post livestreams from her closet.



Rockmore’s collection is part of QVC’s ongoing Age of Possibility campaign highlighting its core demographic: women over 50. So far this year, the company has released three other collaborations with prominent fashion designers, public figures and A-listers over age 50, including Nicole Miller, Jennie Garth and Stacy London.

As part of the initiative, QVC also launched the Quintessential 50, a collective of women over 50 who act as brand ambassadors. Some have also worked with the company to roll out exclusive curated shopping lists. Notable members of the collective include chef and TV personality Carla Hall, beauty founder Laura Geller, entrepreneur Martha Stewart and actress Naomi Watts.

As a consumer group with real spending power, women over 50 have become a target demographic for more beauty and fashion brands. According to data from Statista, in 2022, Generation X spent more than any other demo on women’s clothing, at an average of $999 annually. And AARP reported that the number of women over 50 is expected to grow 70% by 2050. Brands including Batsheva, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Collina Strada, Fforme and Helmut Lang have cast older models to walk their runways in the last year.

Qurate Retail Group, QVC’s parent company, also owns HSN, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road. Its second-quarter 2024 earnings, released in August, revealed $2.4 billion in revenue, down 9% compared to the same quarter last year. QVC International’s revenue decreased by 5%.