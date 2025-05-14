Luxury Briefing: How The Clear Cut’s new AI tool is reshaping diamond pricing

In this week’s Luxury Briefing, I speak to The Clear Cut founders about how AI is helping the brand with diamond forecasting and sales. In addition, what it takes for a brand to be successful at Bloomingdale’s, according to Australian brand Leo Lin. Also, Aeffe and Marcolin earnings, and executive moves to know. For tips or comments, you can email me at zofia@glossy.co

Diamond pricing has long been one of the most opaque and inefficient aspects of the luxury industry, due to fluctuating tariffs in the U.S, inconsistent inventory practices globally and a resistance to digital transformation. It’s made it difficult for both jewelers and consumers to make informed decisions, but New York-based direct-to-consumer brand The Clear Cut is taking a different approach, using AI to streamline sourcing, bring pricing transparency and improve customer experience.

On May 15, the company will launch Eunice, a proprietary AI engine built on years of internal sales and customer behavior data. AI engines have been a hot topic this week, with nearly every panel at London’s World Retail Congress focused on the technology.

Named after Eunice Miles, the first female gemologist, Eunice builds on The Clear Cut’s in-house GEM software, which processes over $100 million in diamond transactions annually and records all the data. The system is designed to analyze inventory movement, regional preferences, pricing trends, and even social and cultural moments — it correlates those events to shifts in customer behavior.

The impact is already showing in the numbers, with Eunice helping with more competitive pricing and trend-informed products. In February and March 2025, the Clear Cut’s bridal engagement ring sales increased by 50% compared to the same period last year, and the average order value rose by 42%. The company saw its best-performing quarter since 2022, with the average engagement ring now priced at $30,000. According to co-founder Olivia Landau, 90% of rings are now designed and purchased entirely digitally, a milestone that further highlights The Clear Cut’s evolution into a data-first fine jewelry brand.

“We want to be able to deliver what our customers want before they even know they want it,” said Landau. “That’s what Eunice lets us do.”

Eunice provides actionable business intelligence, offering pricing clarity and demand forecasting at a level of granularity that extends down to the zip code, according to the company.

“Diamond pricing today is probably the most inefficient it’s been in a while,” said Kyle Simon, co-founder of The Clear Cut. “Some diamonds are subject to tariffs, others aren’t. Suppliers are often guessing at demand. Eunice cuts through that noise.”

Rather than replace gemologists, Eunice was built in collaboration with them. The AI system is trained with specialized knowledge that general models typically lack, such as what qualifies as an elongated cushion cut or how to interpret “spready” proportions in niche diamond shapes. These nuances allow the system to accurately identify trends, avoid overstocking and negotiate more effectively with suppliers.

“Most people don’t realize how much pricing is still based on instinct and legacy assumptions,” said Simon. “Now, when we negotiate with a supplier, we can point to the data and say, ‘This is overpriced,’ or ‘This is a good deal.’ That directly benefits the customer.”

This kind of insight has already led to business-wide shifts. In one example, the system flagged an emerging interest in marquise-cut diamonds in NYC and L.A., just days after Selena Gomez’s engagement ring went viral. The team validated the trend using Eunice, adjusted their content and sourcing, and saw a lift in marquise sales throughout the following quarter.

With this type of agility, the brand has proven it can serve both ends of the luxury spectrum. “In a 24-hour period, we sold a one-carat diamond for around $3,000 and a $270,000 ring to an NBA player,” said Landau. “That speaks to our ability to serve a wide range of clients without compromising on quality.”

The Clear Cut is now exploring opportunities to offer Eunice’s insights to industry partners. Several diamond manufacturers have expressed interest in licensing the tool to help plan their cutting strategies and reduce unsold inventory.

Leo Lin deepens Bloomingdale’s partnership as retail media evolves

“Our customers are more curious and globally minded than ever,” Kelcye Ball, svp and general merchandise manager at Bloomingdale’s, told Glossy. “They’re looking for pieces that feel special — something their friends don’t already have.”

That appetite for discovery has fueled Bloomingdale’s ongoing partnership with Australian label Leo Lin, which launched at the retailer in 2023 and has since grown into one of its top-five performing brands in the advanced contemporary category, based on sales. The brand, which offers women’s ready-to-wear focused on sculptural dresses, bold prints and luxurious fabrics, with prices ranging from $450-$1,200, continues to find traction through a combination of sell-through performance and increasingly experiential marketing.

On April 30, the brand launched a new activation at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship in NYC, featuring a dedicated pop-up and a Lexington Avenue window takeover inspired by its spring/summer 2025 “Journée” collection. The display mirrored the collection’s orchard theme with oversized citrus trees, saturated colors and campaign visuals reimagined for in-store. As part of the retailer’s long-running “Saturday’s at Bloomingdale’s” event series — launched in the 1970s to elevate weekend shopping — Leo Lin offered guests a sorbet cart and gift-with-purchase during Mother’s Day weekend.

“Bloomingdale’s is a great partner for us in the U.S. because the team immediately bought into the Leo Lin vision,” said Laura Good, head of brand at Leo Lin. “They were keen to bring the campaigns and content to life on the shop floor, which is music to our ears.”

While the window and floor space appear editorial, they’re part of a paid marketing partnership under Bloomingdale’s retail media strategy. Similar to other retailers investing in IRL brand-building moments, Bloomingdale’s offers these activations to brands showing strong sales and the ability to deliver creative, immersive experiences.

“We look for brands that bring a distinct point of view and have a compelling story to tell,” said Ball. “It’s about momentum, creativity and the ability to deliver something that resonates with our customers.”

For Leo Lin, activations like this have paid off. “At Bloomingdale’s, we’ve had multiple recuts within the first four weeks of each collection,” said Good, referring to the brand’s internal wholesale performance metrics. “That kind of response tells us the clientele is not only receptive but hungry for the brand.”

To support continued growth, Leo Lin has recently invested in U.S. distribution via a Dallas-based 3PL, improving delivery speed and supporting both its DTC and wholesale channels. Outside of Bloomingdale’s, the brand is selectively expanding its U.S. presence with a focus on deepening partnerships with key retailers.

“Setting up a U.S. operation was critical for the next stage of our growth,” said Good. “We see activations like this as direct brand growth drivers. They fall within our marketing spend and have always been part of how we scale.”

The performance of Leo Lin aligns with a strong overall quarter for Bloomingdale’s. For Q4 2024, the retailer, as part of Macy’s Inc., reported a 4.8% increase in owned comparable sales and a 6.5% rise in owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace comparable sales — its best Q4 to date.

Earnings

On May 9, Aeffe SpA, parent to Moschino and Alberta Ferretti, reported a 23.2% drop in its first-quarter 2025 revenue to €61.7 million ($68.6 million), with losses deepening and EBITDA turning negative. Soft luxury demand, heavy reliance on wholesale and creative director shakeups weighed on performance, the company said during its earnings call.

Eyewear group Marcolin, which licenses Tom Ford, Guess and Zegna, among others, posted steady first-quarter 2025 growth in May 9, with sales up 1.2% to €147.3 million ($163.8 million) and EBITDA rising 2.3% to €26.3 million ($29.3 million), reflecting the strength of its balanced brand portfolio and continued demand for premium and accessible optical collections.

The RealReal saw first-quarter 2025 revenue rise 11% to $160 million and posted a surprise profit of $62 million, but its stock dropped 10.8% to $6.50 after hours on May 9 as investors looked for stronger signs of growth. While the company reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, Wall Street remains wary as resale faces pressure from a tough retail environment and questions about long-term profitability.

The RealReal saw first-quarter 2025 revenue rise 11% to $160 million and posted a surprise profit of $62 million, but its stock dropped 10.8% to $6.50 after hours on May 9 as investors looked for stronger signs of growth. While the company reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, Wall Street remains wary as resale faces pressure from a tough retail environment and questions about long-term profitability. Tapestry Inc. beat third-quarter 2025 expectations with a 7% revenue rise to $1.58 billion and net income jumping nearly 46% to $203.3 million. Strong Coach sales and over 1.2 million new North American customers — mostly Gen Z and millennials — helped offset tariff pressures and lagging performance at Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, prompting the company to raise its full-year outlook.

Executive moves

Balenciaga has promoted accessories lead Nathalie Raynaud to deputy CEO as the brand strengthens its leadership ahead of Demna’s July 9 couture swan song and expected transition to Gucci.

Veronica Beard has appointed longtime J.Crew exec Halsey Anderson as its first chief brand officer as the brand sharpens its global vision and accelerates category expansion.

News to know

In a move signaling a shift from decades of red carpet tradition, the Cannes Film Festival has banned both nudity and overly voluminous outfits “for decency reasons,” prompting fresh debate over whether fashion is entering a more conservative era.

Saks Global has enlisted advisers from Bank of America, PJT Partners, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Kirkland & Ellis to explore capital market options and boost liquidity, as the parent of Saks and Neiman Marcus moves to stabilize its balance sheet without signaling distress.

Nearly nine years after the infamous $10 million Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian returned to the city on May 13 to testify in court, arriving in a Galliano look and a $1.5 million Samer Halimeh diamond necklace.

Francesco Scognamiglio has regained ownership of his namesake label from Y Capital Management and is preparing a relaunch, marking the end of a four-year fight to reclaim his creative freedom.

Patrick McDowell received the 2025 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design from Kate Middleton at 180 Studios on May 13. You can listen to Glossy’s podcast with the designer and read past pieces here and here, focusing on their work.

Chanel will reprise its cruise 2026 show in Singapore on November 4, marking a return to the city for the first time since 2013. The move taps into Southeast Asia’s booming tourism and high-spending consumer base amid a broader industry pivot toward emerging luxury markets.

Glenn Martens will make his Maison Margiela debut with an Artisanal couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week in July.

Listen in

Senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska unpack the Met Gala’s growing dominance as a fashion fundraising event, where designers and stylists push creative boundaries with avant-garde looks. The duo also reviews this week’s fashion earnings from brands including Pandora, Puma and Warby Parker, and explores how companies are responding to ongoing tariff-related disruptions.

Later in the episode, celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin shares how she crafted Angela Bassett’s Met Gala look, offering a rare glimpse into the high-pressure, behind-the-scenes world of red carpet styling. Listen here.

Read on Glossy

Why American brands are skeptical that the tariff easement will hold. Why Tootsies is betting on brand partnerships. What The Webster is doing to attract luxury brands. Pros and cons of nearshoring for beauty. Why customers want “buy with Prime” for beauty products.