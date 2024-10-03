Game Changers: How athletes are redefining luxury fashion’s marketing playbook

Athletes and luxury brands — two seemingly distinct worlds that, over the past few years, have become inseparable, bringing new energy to both industries. In a marketplace where consumers are increasingly demanding authenticity, luxury brands are pivoting to sports partnerships to connect with their audiences. Forget digitally native influencers — athletes are now the ultimate ambassadors of luxury, combining their aspirational lifestyles with a sense of relatability that’s hard to beat.

The Paris 2024 Olympics put this evolution on full display, with LVMH, Dior and Louis Vuitton among luxury companies that secured major visibility by partnering with athletes. According to Launchmetrics’ Olympics Marketing Report, released on September 19, athletes accounted for over 70% of the event’s top celebrity voices, driving $12.9 billion in media impact value for luxury brands. The takeaway: When it comes to celebrity endorsements, athletes who embody the values of hard work, authenticity and resilience are resonating with today’s increasingly conscientious consumers.

Let’s face it: luxury brands have an authenticity problem. For decades, the luxury industry relied on exclusivity, heritage and craftsmanship to build its image, but in the fast-paced digital era, these markers are no longer enough. Dior, for example, faced public scrutiny following a probe into its supply chain by Italy’s competition watchdog earlier this year — the issue dented its reputation among eco-conscious consumers. Today’s luxury audience demands more: They want transparency, ethical practices and genuine connections.

And this is where athletes come in. Unlike traditional celebrities, athletes bring an authenticity that feels fresh and relatable. “Luxury brands have witnessed a lot of influencer and celebrity fatigue among consumers,” said Simar Deol, a foresight analyst at trend forecasting agency The Future Laboratory. “Athletes, especially women athletes, offer a more genuine connection. They bring a human element that luxury brands often lack.”

Tom Garland, founder of brand consultancy Edition+Partners agreed. “Athletes offer something unique that traditional celebrities can’t,” he said. “They represent perseverance and passion, which is why they’re so valuable for luxury brands. Their authenticity resonates with a broader audience that luxury brands are trying to reach.”

The Paris 2024 Olympics served as a turning point for the intersection of sports and luxury. With LVMH as an official sponsor, brands including Louis Vuitton and Dior capitalized on the event’s global visibility, with their logos showing up on trunks and products making up Opening Ceremony outfits. Simone Biles alone generated $2.7 million in media impact value for Ralph Lauren by wearing the brand during Olympic appearances.

Brands successfully embedded themselves into the fabric of the Games. Jewelry house Chaumet, for instance, designed the medals for the athletes, blending the prestige of luxury craftsmanship with the elite world of sports. Meanwhile, Moët Hennessy managed the Games’ hospitality by opening VIP suites featuring the brand’s champagne, for example. The Olympics allowed these brands to create immersive, aspirational experiences that transcended the traditional product showcase.

Both during and outside of the Games, athletes are increasingly being tapped by fashion brands to be ambassadors. For example, football player Declan Rice walked Labrum’s spring 2025 runway during London Fashion Week in September, and tennis player Taylor Fritz walked in Boss’s show in Milan just a couple of days later. Earlier this year, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford starred in Prada’s spring 2024 campaign, while Olympic skier Eileen Gu walked for Louis Vuitton in March last year. This September, French footballer Jules Koundé from Barcelona FC starred in Jacquemus’ “La Casa” campaign, continuing his reputation for making daring fashion choices on and off the field.

“Declan Rice walking for Labrum London isn’t just about a footballer on a runway,” said Garland. “It’s about brands realizing that athletes like him are becoming style icons and influencers in their own right.”

The locker room tunnel has become a modern runway, with NBA and NFL athletes showcasing high fashion before games. Instagram account @leaguefits (1 million Instagram followers) highlights these pre-game outfits, amassing a large following as sports and fashion increasingly overlap.

The new chapter isn’t just about endorsements. Athletes are taking a more active role in shaping the products they promote, ensuring authenticity. NYC-based brand Kith, for example, has embraced co-creation, enlisting athletes like LeBron James to become part of the design process.

“Moving beyond simple collaborations into co-ownership of the fashion process will resonate more with fans,” said Simar. “Athletes bring a level of expertise and authenticity to the table, especially when it comes to performance products.”

According to Simar, Gen Z and Gen Alpha are less interested in watching sports than they are in following an athlete on social media. Only 18% of Gen Z have attended a live sporting event in the past year, and 33% don’t watch live sports on TV, compared to 25% and 22% for millennials, respectively, according to business intelligence platform Morning Consult. “They don’t have the patience to sit and watch a full game on TV. They’re more attached to individual athletes or specific gaming versions of sports, like basketball on Roblox or Fortnite,” he said. “Brands need to engage them on these platforms with long-term strategies.”

But, while exclusive pop-ups and highly curated in-store events have been go-to strategies for luxury brands in recent years, Garland believes sports events are about to become the next frontier for experiential luxury marketing. “We’ve already seen luxury houses like Louis Vuitton and Prada create experiences that go beyond the product,” Garland explained.



Prada is a key sponsor of the America’s Cup, partnering with Luna Rossa to compete in the prestigious sailing competition. It also organizes the Prada Cup, which determines which team will face the defending champion in the America’s Cup​. For its part, Louis Vuitton has partnered with various sports events, including by designing the FIFA World Cup trophy case and launching collaborations with the NBA for limited-edition collections​.

Imagine an ultra-luxe pop-up at the next World Cup, where high-profile athletes host intimate meet-and-greet sessions, or an exclusive after-party at a major sporting event where luxury brands curate multi-sensory experiences. It’s not just about sponsoring an event — it’s about turning that event into a full-fledged luxury spectacle.

Luxury brands are starting to understand that, by aligning with athletes and sports, they can create experiences that feel fresh, dynamic, and deeply connected to consumer passions. Whether it’s LVMH’s elegant hospitality at the Paris Olympics or Prada’s partnership with the Chinese women’s soccer team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, these moments go beyond sponsorship. They’re about creating lasting, emotional connections with consumers.

“Luxury brands need to build lifelong loyalty, and athletes can help them do that,” Garland said. “A sports fan is typically created at the age of 12. If a luxury brand can associate itself with an athlete a fan loves at that age, they can build lifelong loyalty.”