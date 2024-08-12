Kurt Geiger expands Academy program to connect diverse young talents and the fashion industry

British footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger is breaking down barriers for Gen-Z minority students interested in working in the fashion industry. This comes as the job market for younger employees is increasingly more opaque, with fewer internships and early-stage jobs available, based on insights from the company.

In September 2025, the company will digitize its Business by Design Academy, which it launched in September 2023. This month, the company is doubling the cohort size to 40. A new educational portal will allow participants to access course materials and virtual mentorship from anywhere in the world. The idea of the program is to provide real-time learning and help students get proper jobs with brands.

“Our big plan for September 2025 is to go global with the Academy,” said Neil Clifford, CEO of Kurt Geiger. The full Academy program is carried out at Kurt Geiger’s Farringdon, London headquarters. Plus, the Academy will host workshops in the brand’s U.S. stores in Southern California, Texas and Florida. Kurt Geiger plans to open six new U.S. stores offering workshops in the next six months.

Clifford emphasized the challenges that young creatives face, noting that many lack connections and understanding of the available opportunities in the fashion industry. “There’s a wall between young people and creative industries,” he said. “Without wealthy parents or industry connections, many young people feel blocked from entering the industry.”

The U.K. Fashion DEI Census of 2023 revealed that, while diversity in marketing and runway shows has improved, internal diversity in the U.K. fashion industry remains lacking, with only 9% of executive team members being people of color and women holding just 24% of top positions. That’s even though research suggests that diverse teams significantly enhance decision-making and business performance.

In the U.S., the job market is unsteady, with the unemployment rate reaching 4.3% in July — the highest rate since 2021 — according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As a result, company-backed initiatives are a welcome way for students to gain access to hands-on experience.

Participants in the Academy gain skills in design, digital marketing, retail, data analysis and business strategy through hands-on experience, mentorship and masterclasses in a creative industry setting. The program is taught by licensed educators as well as staff from the company, and lasts 6 months. Participants are 18-20 years old.

“We spent six months prior to the launch of the Academy with our Youth Council, a group of amazing young creatives,” said Clifford. The Youth Council acts as a focus group and meets with the company annually. The company recruits for the council through its website, targeting 16-25 year olds. “We listened to their challenges about wanting to be a photographer, work in film or design sneakers. They spoke about pressures like peer pressure, parental pressure and financial pressure. The big challenge is that many young people don’t even know what jobs are available in the creative industries because they don’t have access to them naturally.”

Graduates of the program leave with an AQA unit award-accredited qualification, a polished resume and the chance to secure year-long paid work placements at Kurt Geiger headquarters. AQA is an independent education charity and leading examination board in the U.K., offering qualifications and assessments to schools and colleges. Kurt Geiger is currently reviewing accreditation options for the digital course. Up to 50% of this year’s graduating students in the U.S. will secure roles at the company’s head office. Forty London-based students from marginalized backgrounds have graduated so far.

“The most significant learning from our first cohort was about confidence,” said Clifford. “On the first day, everyone was quiet and nervous, but six months later, they were chatting and having coffee together, feeling on the same level. One of our students said, ‘You know what? Everyone’s just normal.’ This was a big realization for him, as many young people think everyone in the industry is cleverer or better than them. It’s important for them to see that we’re all pretty similar and that they can succeed, too.”

The Academy is supported by the Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation, which has raised over £1.3 million to support young people launching their careers. A portion of store sales are contributed to the fund.

“Our Academy is about giving back and making a direct impact on young people’s career journeys,” Clifford said, noting that people supported him at the start of his own career, inspiring the Academy’s launch. “We want to be a catalyst for other brands to do similar good deeds”

Kurt Geiger last reported annual sales in November 2023, reaching £329.5 million ($418.5 million), a 31% increase year-over-year. Its EBITDA grew by 49%, totaling £30 million ($38 million).