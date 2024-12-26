Inside Tory Burch’s big year, from a fragrance launch to viral products

This story was originally part of the 2024 Glossy 50 feature. Click here to see all of this year’s honorees.

Tory Burch has long been a trailblazer in American fashion, seamlessly blending creative vision with business savvy since launching her brand in 2004. In 2024, the brand reached new heights, marked by new partnerships, the ongoing impact of a leadership restructuring and a growing commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.

Among the brand’s standout moments this year was its August launch of the Sublime fragrance, developed in partnership with Shiseido and perfumers Rodrigo Flores-Roux and Christine Hassan. The corresponding campaign, featuring Kendall Jenner, was designed to embody confidence, sensuality and strength, reflecting the brand’s evolution toward a more sophisticated aesthetic. “[Kendall Jenner] truly embodies that,” said Burch. The fragrance’s marketing also included an original soundtrack by musician Bakar, available on Spotify. And, for some, its sustainable, refillable bottle added to its desirability.

Back in 2019, Burch appointed her husband, Pierre-Yves Roussel, as CEO, allowing herself to focus on creative direction. “We are fundamentally aligned, and Pierre-Yves has a deep understanding of creativity,” Burch said. The shift has been pivotal in fostering the brand’s growth. With nearly $2 billion in revenue, 2023 was its most successful year to date.

This leadership change spurred a creative renaissance within the brand, which fashion insiders have come to call the “Toryssance.” Burch’s recent collections blend modern minimalism with playful details, embracing contemporary aesthetics while staying true to the brand’s core identity. The brand’s spring 2024 Pierced Pump became a viral hit in 2024, after the Pierced Mules earned a spot on Lyst’s “Hottest Products” list for the third quarter in 2023.

Through it all, Burch’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs through the Tory Burch Foundation, which she established in 2009, has remained a priority. The foundation’s network, now approaching 2 million women, provides mentorship, education and networking opportunities. “In the years ahead, we want to build on that and enhance opportunities for connection and support,” Burch said.

Overall, “staying true to our point of view and doing everything with integrity has been critical this year,” she said. The brand’s 2025 plans include introducing a new flagship concept on Rodeo Drive in January.