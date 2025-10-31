Inside Kendra Scott’s strategy to turn sellout collab shoppers into loyal customers

When Kendra Scott launched its first collaboration with the fashion brand LoveShackFancy last year, the collection sold out in seconds. The success confirmed that both brands had tapped into something powerful: a shared sense of femininity and nostalgia that spoke to fans of both brands. It also revealed the growing strength of Kendra Scott’s licensing model, a strategy the company formally introduced in 2022 as part of its shift from a pure jewelry business to a lifestyle brand.

Licensing has quietly become one of Kendra Scott’s most effective growth engines. Under this model, the brand partners with companies that bring category expertise or cultural relevance, while Kendra Scott leads design direction, manufacturing and distribution. Each collaboration is co-developed to reflect both brands’ identities and is sold through a mix of Kendra Scott stores, the partner’s retail network and direct-to-consumer channels.

The company’s recent collaborations have consistently drawn new audiences while deepening loyalty among its core community. The Dolly Parton collaboration in November 2023, focused on a collection of limited-edition jewelry inspired by Parton’s song “Love Is Like a Butterfly,” sold to a customer base that was 50% entirely new to the brand. And in October 2023, a Disney 100 partnership reached nearly 50% new-to-brand shoppers. For its part, the first LoveShackFancy collaborative collection was among the top five fastest-selling pre-order drops on the pre-order platform Purple Dot, out of hundreds of daily launches.

“Licensing has become an integral part of our growth strategy as we evolve from a jewelry brand into a true lifestyle brand,” said Kendra Scott, founder and executive chairwoman of the company. “By showing up thoughtfully through trusted partners, we’re able to expand our reach, strengthen emotional resonance, and build long-term brand equity that extends far beyond any single product or collection.” The brand now uses each collaboration to test new categories and customer segments.

The second LoveShackFancy collaboration, which launched on October 28, builds on that approach. The eight-piece capsule includes jewelry and, for the first time from Kendra Scott, travel jewelry cases and Apple Watch bands. Designed with hand-illustrated floral motifs and signature LoveShackFancy bows, the collection takes inspiration from vintage glamour while blending both brands’ aesthetics. The LoveShackFancy collaboration is priced between $65- $150, compared to the first collection’s $60-$125 range, sitting slightly above Kendra Scott’s core everyday jewelry range but well below its fine jewelry line.

“This second collaboration feels like a beautiful evolution,” Scott said. “We wanted to build on the momentum of our first collection, while also giving customers something fresh and unexpected.” The new assortment introduces more price points and styling options to reach a broader audience, while improved distribution and inventory planning help prevent last year’s instant sell-out from happening again so quickly. This time, the brand expanded availability beyond Kendra Scott stores and LoveShackFancy boutiques to include both brands’ websites and select wholesale partners, giving customers more points of access while maintaining limited quantities per SKU.

LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen described the partnership as a celebration of shared values. “From the start, we’ve shared a belief in the power of femininity and in women uplifting women,” she said. The collaboration leveraged both brands’ loyalty programs to offer early access and reward returning customers.

Scott said maintaining authenticity across partnerships is central to the brand’s success. “A strategic fit starts with shared values,” she said. “It’s about finding a brand that connects with our customers on an emotional level and shares our commitment to community and purpose.” To ensure that, every licensing conversation begins with a review of how a partner engages with its audience — from philanthropic initiatives to design approach — before creative work begins.

That focus has helped Kendra Scott retain high repeat-customer rates: Seventy percent of the company’s revenue now comes from repeat customers who shop an average of five to six times a year. Scott attributes that to the company’s “Customer First” philosophy, which prioritizes connection over transaction. “It’s never been just about selling jewelry,” she said. “It’s about building real relationships with our customers and our communities.” The company reinforces that connection through in-store events, local philanthropy programs and a loyalty platform called Club Kendra, launched August 2025.

With collaborations, the team tracks engagement across social media, new loyalty sign-ups and store traffic to gauge success.

Through collaborations, the brand has trialed multiple new product categories. After testing eyewear through small capsule partnerships in 2024, Kendra Scott signed a long-term licensing agreement with Marchon Eyewear, launching its first full eyewear line in September 2025. Also this year, Scott’s westernwear brand, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, debuted a collection of cowboy boots that merge the brand’s Texas roots with its signature design approach. The idea was first explored through capsule collaborations with western-wear labels and sponsorships of rodeo events, which confirmed demand before the standalone brand launch.

Each partnership follows a co-development process between Kendra Scott’s in-house design team and its collaborators, ensuring both voices are reflected in the final product. “Our customers can tell when a partnership is built on mutual respect and heart,” she said. “That authenticity is what turns a moment into something lasting.”