How will weight loss drugs like Ozempic affect the plus-size fashion industry?

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have swiftly become a part of the cultural conversation in the few years since they came on the market. These drugs loom large in the perception of celebrities and influencers, in terms of how they look and what they wear — so much so that the singer Lizzo dressed as a box of Ozempic for Halloween this year.

While these drugs are intended to help combat type 2 diabetes, their status as weight loss aids is well known. A recent study showed that a regular regimen of semaglutides, the technical term for these drugs, can result in a 10% weight reduction.

Plus- and inclusive-size fashion brands frequently cite U.S. weight and size statistics in their value propositions, for example, pointing to data from the National Institute of Health which shows one-third of American adults are overweight. With the use of Ozempic on the rise, will businesses catering to larger sizes be impacted?

Glossy spoke with a number of brand founders in the plus-size apparel space, all of whom shared similar feelings: There hasn’t been a big impact yet, but they are keeping an eye on the data. Semaglutides only came onto the market just before the pandemic, and the full impact of their availability and use across the population is yet to be fully seen.

“Considering that close to 70% of Americans are a size 14 or above, I don’t think we’ll see the true impact of Ozempic’s popularity for a while,” said Ashley Full, founder of the Florida-based plus-size boutique Amour781.

And if there is a noticeable impact, it’s unlikely to completely negate the need for clothing in larger sizes, according to Shanna Goldstone, founder and creative director of plus-size brand Pari Passu.

“I’m not worried about the business at all,” she said. “I’m not a chemist or a medical expert, but from what I understand, the drugs are expensive, so you’re already limiting it to people who can afford it. And in parts of the country where you have people who are a size 30, even if they lose weight with a drug like Ozempic, they won’t be down to a size four.”

Goldstone said, if anything, that change would be good for her brand, which focuses on the low- to mid-size sections of the plus-size spectrum.

About one in eight adults in the U.S. has taken a semaglutide in their life, and around half of those people — 15 million across the country — currently are currently taking one on prescription. A month’s supply can cost as much as $1,000.

The discussion of size inclusivity and weight loss comes at a time when the fashion industry is in the midst of a noticeable backslide in interest in expanding its size range. High-profile failures like Old Navy’s ambitious Bodequality platform along with a general aesthetic move toward the rail-thin looks of the ‘90s have combined to make the industry less friendly to inclusive initiatives than it has been in years past.

Polina Veksler, co-founder and CEO of the size-inclusive brand Universal Standard, said she expects the pendulum to swing back soon.

“For the past decade, we heard a lot about body positivity, neutrality and size inclusivity. But even when those conversations were the loudest, brands were hesitant to champion those concepts,” she said. “Now, we’re at a time when cultural trends are reverting back to promoting more antiquated, unrealistic standards. While some brands may use this trend as an excuse for not offering inclusive sizing, there are plenty of retailers and designers who have remained committed to their efforts during this time. In five to 10 years, they will have perfected their offerings and will be considered leaders in the space.”