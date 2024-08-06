Recently relaunched Von Dutch is getting a boost from Charli XCX

Von Dutch, the iconic Y2K brand known for its trucker hats and tees, is making a slow comeback aided by music artist Charli XCX and her viral song “Von Dutch.”

On July 10, the brand was acquired by White Space Group (WSG), a New York-based brand management firm. Previously owned by French footwear company Groupe Royer since 2009, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Interest in the Y2K aesthetic has been on the rise, with Google Trends analytics showing a spike in searches for brands that had their heyday in the era: In the last 12 months, Von Dutch searches increased 41% year-over-year, while Ed Hardy searches saw a 130% boost, and Stussy searches went up 14%. On TikTok, Von Dutch has 18 million mentions, Ed Hardy has 20 million, and Stussy has 48 million.

For its part, Von Dutch has benefited from its inclusion on Charli XCX’s popular “Brat” album. The first single, “Von Dutch,” was released on February 29 and currently has over 74 million streams globally, according to Spotify. The song was also remixed to include TikTok influencer Addison Rae who has 88 million followers on the platform. Charli XCX teased the song earlier this year, posting a preview on TikTok with the caption, “I’m bored here’s the new song :).”

The brand’s new owners plan to leverage Von Dutch’s current zeitgeist moment and early 00s popularity to drive sales, particularly in the U.S. To do so, Marc Benitez, COO of WSG Brands, said the company is soon hiring a new brand director and revamping its e-commerce site.

“Our efforts include deepening the storytelling around the brand to resonate with both former and new, younger fans, and reorganizing the business in the U.S. to support and strengthen our existing international operations,” he said. “Our target customers value bold self-expression and a sense of belonging within a vibrant culture.”

Establishing affordable pricing, expanding the brand’s retail presence to Asia and the Middle East, launching a loyalty program, continuing to invest in U.S. wholesale, and collaborating with influencers and celebrities are among the brand’s current strategies. In 2023, when Von Dutch last reported revenue, the brand made $30 million, with 80% coming from e-commerce and the remainder from wholesale accounts. Earl Pickens, Von Dutch’s artistic director for the last 14 years, has expanded the merchandise mix beyond trucker hats though its signature aesthetic has remained intact.

“We are committed to maintaining the authenticity and heritage of Von Dutch in every product, from classic trucker hats to ready-to-wear items, while incorporating sustainability into the brand model to align with contemporary values,” said Benitez.

Instagram and TikTok will be primary marketing tools as the brand relaunches. “Our digital content and influencer partnerships will highlight the brand’s bold and rebellious spirit,” said Benitez. “By supporting a new generation of creative talent who is shaping the world in a dynamic and fearless way, we aim to connect the brand with culture and community.” Product collaborations with influential figures will be announced toward the end of the year, he said.

Retail analyst Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, owed the resurgence of ‘90s brands to nostalgia. “Many [consumers] have become interested in retro fashions and designs and are sharing their finds and ideas on social media,” he said. “The bolder, often loud designs from the 1990s are also a reaction to the more sterilized aesthetic that we saw before the pandemic.”

Von Dutch’s history is marked by rapid growth and decline. The brand became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s, largely due to the influence of French designer Christian Audigier, who helped grow the brand before leaving in 2004 to launch Ed Hardy. Other setbacks include the brand’s closure of its Melrose Avenue store during the pandemic.

“We intend for this brand to have staying power,” Benitez said. “We’re not focused on a specific time-sensitive movement, but we’re capitalizing on that time-sensitive opportunity.”