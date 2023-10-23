How J.Jill is leveraging survey data to cater to its Gen-X audience

J.Jill, the Massachusetts-based fashion brand that caters to women ages 40-plus, has set its sights on better understanding its customers through the use of data. Based on its findings thus far, it’s updated its marketing, developed new products, expanded its size range and refreshed the in-store experience.

In its latest earnings report, released in August, J.Jill reported declining sales of 2.9% for the second quarter. However, it raised its forecast for 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, based on the fact that it had significantly cut its inventory and experienced early success in a move to full-price selling.

The brand launched its first survey in January 2022, sending it to tens of thousands of J.Jill customers via email. The brand has since been running quarterly surveys that go to the same email subscribers. And in July, it invested in fine-tuning its overall email marketing strategy. “Email marketing is the most likely channel for swaying Gen Xers,” Laura Russell, director of strategy at performance marketing company Adlucent, previously told Glossy.

The surveys ask current and prospective customers how they perceive the brand, what brands they view as similar, and where their needs are and aren’t being met by J.Jill. The brand declined to share engagement and survey completion rates, but said that both have been high.

Based on J.Jill’s initial survey findings, which showed a desire for more authentic communication, marketing jargon has been removed from the brand’s campaign and social media marketing. “Often, brands’ messaging and relationships with [customers] can be very superficial and not as complete, and we heard that loud and strong in our initial survey,” said Claire Spofford, CEO and president of J.Jill.

“The other thing we heard was, ‘Don’t tell me that your clothes are going to give me confidence. But I would love help understanding why your clothes can be great for me and how your brand meets the needs of my total life,’” said Spofford. As a result, the brand switched up its marketing focus to concentrate on welcoming its customers as they are.

In August 2022, it launched a campaign called “Welcome Everybody.” It tied to the brand’s size range expansion — it now offers sizes 4XS-2XL in-store and 4XS-4XL. In step, it rolled out more inclusive language across its catalog, store visuals and social media.

“Showing that diversity of usage, occasion, people and messaging across socials can resonate in many different ways,” said Spofford. “We also worked with influencers and other people on social media to show how our customers can put together the outfits and what works for their lifestyle.” As part of the campaign, J.Jill partnered with digital creator and micro-influencer Rochelle Johnson of the blog Beauticurve to create relatable styling content for her blog.

More recently, data insights from J.Jill’s latest quarterly pulse survey led the company to launch new collections, including a workwear collection called Wearever Works in September. The data showed that younger customers wanted new ideas and products for their work wardrobes. And a 2022 survey led to the creation of a more premium sub-brand called Pure Jill Elements. Survey data showed that customers were willing to pay more for a more elevated assortment. Priced 20-30% higher than the core brand, it’s currently available in seven stores and online. New capsules will be launched on a quarterly basis.

According to Spofford, both of the new collections have exceeded sales expectations. “When we offer our customer something that she’s not going to find anywhere else and that speaks to her, she is more than willing to pay full price for that without much price sensitivity,” she said. Pure Jill Elements styles are priced between $40-$199, while J.Jill’s main line tops out at $150.

The survey data has allowed the brand to tailor its in-store experience as, well. According to the surveys, customers wanted more personal service in-stores. So now, associates prioritize timely client communications by phone and in-store styling services.

J.Jill has 245 stores in the U.S. and it will be building on that footprint over the next year. The expansion will allow the brand to acquire new customers looking for a personalized retail experience.

“Our special sauce is the experience we provide our customer. Our customers often become friends with sales or become associates themselves,” said Spofford. The average customer shops the brand for 10 years, “They get a discount for products they already buy and a part-time job with flexibility. We don’t have the same level of turnover as some do.”