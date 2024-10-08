H&M defines a new, music-focused marketing direction

H&M is doubling down on its strategy to blend fashion and music, amid increasing competition in the fast fashion market. Inditex is elevating Zara’s product assortment, while Shein and Temu are doubling down on rock-bottom prices.

After hosting activations with Charli XCX in London and a H&M Studio music focused event in Paris, the Swedish retailer is hosting a full day of programming at its SoHo concept store in New York City on October 9. Connecting with consumers, joining cultural conversations and encouraging self-expression through music and fashion are among the goals.

“We’re defining a new brand direction through a series of events and activations that create those ‘wow’ moments,” said Linda Li, H&M’s head of customer activation and marketing. “Our first New York City event is part of our overall eight-city, 12-event lineup for fall.” Other events, which will run until November, will be hosted in London, New York, Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Milan and Stockholm.

The marketing pivot comes as H&M seeks to position itself as a lifestyle brand that resonates with younger, trend-driven consumers, according to Li. A 2023 report by events research agency EventTrack showed that 85% of consumers are more likely to purchase a brand’s product after participating in an experiential marketing activation.

For H&M, aligning with music isn’t just about staying trendy; it’s about leveraging cultural touchpoints to build brand affinity.

“Fashion and music both stand for self-expression,” said Li, explaining the connection.

The October 9 activation will kick off with “The Talks” panel discussions featuring New York-based musicians Venus X and Ian Isiah. Guests will then be invited to “The Listening Room,” a space designed to mimic a stylish music lounge, complete with a custom audio installation. It will feature a DJ lineup including Guillaume Berg, Dam Funk, Venus X and Heron Preston. At the same time, guests can preview the second drop of the H&M x Heron Preston H2 collection. The day will culminate in a block party, hosted by model Amelia Gray.

“We’re using our website to share the experience,” said Li. “The Studio Destination [landing page], which launched this month, is a curated space that gives access to our fashion collections and moments, allowing customers to engage even if they can’t attend in person.”

The following day, the brand will launch a curated selection of Gray’s favorite pieces on the Studio Destination. In the last six months, H&M has featured curated product selections from influencers including Gabrielle Caunesil, Tina Kunakey and Nuria Val, plus it’s dropped curations from artists like Charlie XCX.

“[With Studio Destination] we’re offering customers access to our most fashion-forward pieces,” Li said.

H&M’s loyalty program, which now boasts over 100 million global members, including 30 million in the U.S. alone, will offer special access to the October 9 events.

“For something like a Charli XCX concert, we make these experiences available through a giveaway or a raffle to our loyalty [club] members,” said Li. “It’s about providing true value. Every loyalty program has special access to discounts, but we also think about how we can provide our customers with benefits and special access.”

H&M’s new focus on music extends beyond live events. A couple of years ago, the brand launched a Spotify playlist that is curated by an in-house music team and updated seasonally.

On September 26, H&M Group reported a challenging fiscal third quarter, with operating margins at 5.9%, down from 7.8% last year, and revenue flat in local currency terms. Profit after tax fell 30% to 2.31 billion SEK ($203.7 million). CEO Daniel Ervér said macroeconomic pressures, rising living costs and unexpected purchasing costs impacted performance. H&M is now focusing on long-term goals, aiming for 10% profit growth for the year through sales improvement, cost control and supply chain enhancements. Its fall collection has performed well, with September sales up 11% year-over-year.