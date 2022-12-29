Glossy+ Emerging Technology Analysis: The technologies to know, including AR, VR and AI

Along with e-commerce, the pandemic propelled the use of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality. Glossy explored how brands are leveraging these technologies to understand emerging trends and provide brands with the intelligence needed to shape marketing and merchandising strategies to compete in the year ahead.
Through a proprietary study incorporating a survey, focus group and analysis of leading brands, retailers and agencies, we uncovered how fashion and beauty brands are currently using AI, AR and VR to their advantage and how they plan to incorporate the technologies in the future.
Glossy’s editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and Digiday Media’s senior researcher Li Lu and research editor Catherine Wolf revealed the full results of Glossy’s emerging technologies report on Dec. 8.
Key takeaways:
- Marketers mainly use AR and VR as an opportunity to raise brand awareness rather than a point of sales.
- Meta-owned platforms are the top host platforms for AR and VR experiences. Marketers will likely see new AR partners from other tech giants, but there are less VR competitors.
- Marketers use AI in the form of data-driven personalization to create consumer profiles with which they can target ads and recommend products; and to make dynamic site changes.
- Chatbots are the main type of natural language processing marketers use because of its practical applications for customer service. Social media listening is second.
- Marketers primarily use blockchain technology for NFTs with the goals of generating buzz and creating new revenue streams. Overall marketers focus on brand awareness.
- The main obstacle to increased marketer adoption of the emerging technologies is that brands can’t find a business reason to invest in the technologies. Blockchain remains the most theoretical of all the emerging technologies.
Expert analysis:
“DressX is an emerging tech company offering digital fashion … [and this is] avant garde fashion that, in [physical form], maybe people can’t afford … for use on Instagram and TikTok. [The consumer] can buy something digitally, wear it, take the picture and be done with it. It’s less wasteful, more affordable and gives you that great Instagram. … I see good possibilities here and especially good buy-in from some major brands that also see the value.” — Jill Manoff, editor-in-chief at Glossy