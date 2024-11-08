Fashion Briefing: New CMO updates Macy’s holiday strategy to further integrate Thanksgiving Day Parade

This week, a look at how Macy’s CMO, who joined the company last year, is revamping her first Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade to further link it to Macy’s gifting strategy across social and e-commerce. Also, executive moves and a look at Glossy’s coverage.

Macy’s chief marketing officer, Sharon Otterman, is bringing a fresh perspective to the brand’s beloved Thanksgiving Day Parade. For Otterman, this isn’t just another project — it’s personal. “This is my first time organizing it, but I’ve been attending for 50 years,” she said. “I think I’m going to cry on parade day; it’s so much a part of my Thanksgiving.”

Otterman aims to modernize the experience while honoring its legacy. Since joining Macy’s in November 2023, after serving as CMO at casino operator Caesars Entertainment, she’s focused on blending Macy’s classic storytelling with a cross-platform digital approach. And, more recently, she’s honed in on making the parade more interactive. Increasingly modernizing the parade has also involved aligning technology with event components. Otterman declined to share how much the company is investing in the parade this year, but the publication The Street conservatively estimates the investment to be $10 million to $13 million. Macy’s expenses include float construction, costume and staffing costs.

On November 1, Macy’s introduced “Glow” actress Alison Brie as the star of its holiday campaign titled “Macy’s Gift Guide.” It will play out across TV, digital and social channels. Directed by director Stacy Wall, the campaign sees Brie playing a gift concierge who guides customers through the chaos of holiday shopping “with a touch of whimsy and charm”. In a campaign video showing off Macy’s holiday home and fashion offerings, Brie says, “Hosting relatives? No problem. Five parties to dress for? Done.” The campaign also includes a new personalized “gift finder” on Macys.com.

“We’ve crafted this parade for almost 100 years, but many people think we just sponsor it,” Otterman said. “By bringing Alison in, we’re showing how it’s truly our creation.” Alison will lend a more involved, personal note to the parade, bridging the gap between the event and the department store.

Along with the TV spots, Brie will make an appearance at the parade, joined by her campaign character’s mentee, played by “Adventureland” actor Matt Bush. Together, they’ll kick off the festivities by cutting the ribbon to officially open the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28.

In-store, at Macy’s Herald Square, Macy’s will feature immersive displays like the Holiday Square marketplace, as well as interactive gift guides and festive decorations. The store’s window strategy will remain largely the same, while other store elements will newly complement digital efforts.

Macy’s new floats will be interactive, featuring QR codes viewers can scan to unlock exclusive digital content including information about the floats and their associated companies, like Disney, as well as available gifts associated with them.

“Curation is about more than just choosing products — it’s about creating a story that brings joy and meaning to our customers,” said Otterman, speaking about the company’s gift recommendations online and in-store. “We are telling a 360-degree story. … Each float is not just a visual spectacle; it’s an experience.”

This year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will stream not only on NBC but also on Peacock, aiming to capture viewers wherever they are. “The parade is for everyone, whether you’re watching it in your pajamas or streaming it on your phone while traveling,” Otterman said.

To capture a younger, digitally native audience, Macy’s tapped an undisclosed number of social media influencers across fashion and beauty with followings above 1 million, calling them “giftfluencers.” They include Desi Perkins (4.5 million Instagram followers) and Trey Bryant (1 million followers) for menswear. Each will share their top holiday picks and gifting advice on Instagram and TikTok. The strategy is meant to build on the excitement of Black Friday and the last-minute holiday rush, while creating an emotional connection with consumers who value the holiday tradition of shopping at Macy’s.

Looking ahead, Otterman envisions a future where Macy’s major events, also including its Fourth of July fireworks display, are part of a cohesive brand story that carries through the year. “We’re focusing on fewer campaigns but making each one deeper and more impactful,” she said.

“It’s all about creating those magical moments people will remember,” she said of her first year at Macy’s.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade draws approximately 3.5 million live spectators and nearly 30 million TV viewers annually. Otterman declined to share the average resulting earned media value and sales.

Macy’s missed revenue expectations for the second quarter of 2024, with net sales of $4.94 billion, down from $5.13 billion a year ago. On August 21, it also lowered its full-year forecast to between $22.1 billion and $22.4 billion. Now, over the next three years, the retailer will close 150 stores, focusing on smaller-format locations and investing in its higher-performing brands like Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

Executive Moves

Stefano Cantino, who will officially take over as Gucci’s CEO in January 2025, has appointed Valérie Leberichel as svp of global communications, Marcello Mastrogiacomo as vp of digital marketing and media, and Daniela Raganato as global media director. These hires are part of his strategy to streamline Gucci’s operations and revitalize the brand amid declining sales in Asia.

Burberry has appointed Paul Price, a former chief merchandising officer, as chief product merchandising and planning officer, starting Dec. 9. Reporting to CEO Joshua Schulman, he will oversee merchandising, planning, licensing and architecture, and join the executive committee.

