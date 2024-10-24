Fashion Briefing: How fashion brands are using Instagram Broadcast Channels to their advantage

This week, a deep dive into what’s working in fashion’s Instagram Broadcast Channels. Also, the big shifts on the Lyst Index, executive moves and stories to know.

Instagram Broadcast Channels are letting brands get more personal.

Launched in February 2023, the Channels sidestep traditional feeds and offer direct and private communication, which has become more valuable as brands seek more ways to establish communities and build loyalty.

Initially made for creators, Broadcast Channels have evolved, with fashion, luxury and creator-led brands now experimenting with the format to meet their unique engagement goals.

Finnish fashion brand Marimekko just launched a Broadcast Channel in September, dubbing it the “Marimekko Social Club” — it currently has 6,000 members. The brand’s approach is one of experimentation, with a focus on playful, behind-the-scenes content. Recent posts feature a tour of Marimekko HQ, photos of the team dog Simba and ASMR via a printing machine.

“We are still in the early days, so the channel is very much evolving,” said Mia Kari, Marimekko’s global social media manager. “At the moment, it is a playground to test and try newer types of content to see how they resonate with our most engaged audience. … Our strategy was to bring joy to our followers’ daily lives with exclusive content that delights, entertains, inspires and adds value to the Marimekko social media experience overall.”

The approach contrasts with the brand’s more curated Instagram feed, and the new levels of transparency and personality have proven effective at driving engagement. Posts consistently see above 200 likes, with most posts rolling out during brand events.

“We plan to expand and further develop our Broadcast Channel’s content strategy while allowing it to have a more experimental and casual feel,” said Kari. “We see great potential in Broadcast Channels serving as a modern-day loyalty-building tool for brands.”

Meanwhile, the Broadcast Channel of Parke, a hoodie brand led by influencer Chelsea Kramer, relies heavily on founder-led content that gives the audience an intimate look at the brand’s operations. Kramer uses the channel, named “Chelsea’s Chat,” as a personal diary, of sorts, blending sneak peeks at new products with day-in-the-life content. The channel has 6,200 members.

“People love seeing exclusives before they’re officially shared on Parke’s official social channels,” Kramer said. “It’s also a great way to interact and ask what my followers are looking for more of, whether it’s restocks, new colors or different styles.”

The introduction of replies to Broadcast Channels in September has expanded the opportunity for brands to connect with fans. Previously a one-sided conversation, allowing for account-holder comments and polls, Channels can now be interactive.

The Broadcast Channel audience often doubles as co-creators, influencing the brand’s future offerings through polls and direct feedback. “It gives us opportunities to capitalize on real-time feedback,” Kramer said.

For its part, luggage brand Beis by Shay Mitchell releases sneak peeks, often ahead of official announcements, and sends direct messages to its 5,000 “touchBeis” Broadcast Channel. “Even when it’s not a discount, it feels special because it’s straight in the message to the Broadcast Channel,” said creator economy expert Gigi Robinson.

“It’s exciting when Broadcast Channels are used to share updates directly from brand founders or designers,” said Sonika Phakey, who was formerly on TikTok’s global brand partnerships team. “With brands’ Broadcast messages showing up in consumers’ DM inboxes alongside messages from friends and family, it’s a powerful way for brands to be top of mind.”

According to Phakey, however, consistency has been an issue for some fashion brand founders.

Growing a community is often a headache for brands, many of which have trialed Discord since the web3 boom or taken to Snapchat. Other brand community platforms include the “friendship” platform Geneva, which was acquired by Bumble in May, as well as community reward platform TYB. Broadcast Channels allow fans of brands on Instagram to join their “inner world” via an easy onboarding — Instagram followers must simply accept an invitation to join.

Luxury brands including Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Ralph Lauren have also leveraged Broadcast Channels. For its part, Saint Laurent primarily uses its Channel to share exclusive content from shows and high-profile events. With 135,600 members, the brand’s posts often reach 94,300 viewers and generate 1,500-4,000 likes. With 65,000 members, Alexander McQueen’s Broadcast Channel features backstage footage, audio sounds from runway shows and behind-the-scenes clips. Its average post sees 3,000 likes. Ralph Lauren has taken a unique approach with its “A Note from Ralph” Broadcast Channel (72,500 members), which combines insights from the namesake founder with interactive content. Members are invited to participate in polls about the brand’s history, offering a way to engage that plays on nostalgia and loyalty.

“[Ralph Lauren] is soft-launching campaigns through clever little polls and comments, waiting for people to start engaging with their social content based on their Broadcast Channel,” said Robinson. RL’s posts get seen by 50,000 members, on average, and posts see an average of 300 likes.

Brands do not have to allow replies on their Instagram broadcast channels, but they can enable them by adjusting the channel settings. The luxury brands mentioned have not turned on replies, but many other brands have.

“Brands need to genuinely engage with their audiences and elicit feedback, ideas and conversations,” said Quynh Mai, an expert in online culture. “Community cannot be built with one-way broadcasts.”

At a time when e-commerce conversations with bots are leaving customers dissatisfied, Broadcast Channels offer a great brand connection. “Anything you can do to make a customer feel like they’re talking to a human is going to help,” said Robinson.

What does the Lyst Index say about consumer sentiment?

This week, fashion technology marketplace and platform Lyst came out with its quarterly barometer of customer shopping preferences, based on search data, sales, social media mentions and global media coverage. For the third quarter of 2024, Miu Miu claimed the top spot as the world’s hottest brand, while Alaïa made an impressive leap, climbing 12 places to secure the fifth position. Four brands entered the top 20: Ralph Lauren at 14, Toteme at 16, Victoria Beckham at 19 and Chloé at 20.

“This quarter’s Lyst Index shows the fashion system in flux,” said Katy Lubin, vp of brand and communications at Lyst. “Turbulence in the rankings suggests the shopper is ready for change and is open-minded to discovering, or rediscovering, different brands. While some shoppers are pulling back on luxury spending, they are still looking for elevated designs and pieces that feel special. We have seen a 109% increase in sales for premium contemporary brands on Lyst over the last twelve months, and this quarter’s hottest products list reflects this shift in its high-low mix of pieces that deliver on style, quality and value.”

Among the quarter’s top 10 hottest products were the Alaïa fishnet ballet flats, the Miu Miu Arcadie suede bag and the Puma Speedcat red sneakers.

Executive Moves

Rent the Runway has appointed Bradford Shellhammer as chief product officer, effective Oct. 29, to lead product strategy and innovation with a focus on sustainable fashion, subscription-based wardrobes and enhanced customer experience.

Marie Leblanc, former CEO of Victoria Beckham, has been appointed CEO of Courrèges, where she will work with artistic director Nicolas Di Felice to lead the brand’s expansion and creative growth starting November 4.

