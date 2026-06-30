Fashion brands are capitalizing on the growing demand for stadium-compliant clear handbags

Stadium season is upon us this summer, between the World Cup, the U.S. Open and a number of big-name musical tours like Olivia Rodrigo’s starting in August. Fashion brands have already been wise to the need for stadium-ready outfits, but now they’re going after another stadium necessity: transparent bags.

Stadiums in the U.S. have increasingly moved toward a standardized policy of transparent bags only, usually 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. And while marketplaces like Amazon and Shein are full of cheap, transparent plastic bags, fashion brands are starting to release fashion-forward, elevated versions to match the effort fans are putting into their stadium fits.

Dagne Dover, a bag brand founded in 2013, began developing transparent versions of some of its most popular styles about a year ago. Co-founder Melissa Mash said the idea was sparked by the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in 2023 and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025.

“We tend to design bags based on our own needs, and one of those is going to concerts and sporting events and trying to fit things into a small silhouette,” Mash said. “So we decided to take some of our best-selling silhouettes and make them stadium-compliant.”

The resulting Stadium collection consists of three bags: the Dakota backpack for $85, the Nora shoulder bag for $65, and the Bennie sling for $45. Each one is made of transparent PVC, a material that Mash said the team had never used before, but with elevated details like a purplish neoprene trim and webbing, and the Dagne Dover label on the side.

Dagne Dover joins other accessories brands that have begun to capitalize on the need for stadium-compliant bags. Coach has its Stadium Swinger collection, released late last year; plus Kate Spade and Tory Burch have released clear bags in the last year, as have niche designers including Margo Paige and Tyler Ellis. One brand, SheerGear, exclusively sells transparent accessories for stadium games. In recent months, SheerGear’s bags have been worn by celebrities like Brenda Song and Kristin Juszczyk. Publications like Wirecutter have published rundowns of the best clear bags, recommending styles by brands like Away. And cheap stadium bags regularly sell 10,000 units a month through merchants on Amazon.

The designer Tyler Ellis released her version of the stadium-compliant bag earlier this year, with hand-painted leather trims in various NBA team colors. Ellis said that the changes to stadium policy and the growth of the fashion-sports crossover have “transformed the practical necessity of stadium-approved bags into a new category of collectible luxury.”

But these brands are facing stiff competition. On Shein, clear stadium-compliant bags, often with fashion flourishes like a gold chain or colored trim, are selling for as low as $2. Outside World Cup games, people are selling $20 clear bags to international tourists who are unaware of American stadium rules.

For cash-strapped consumers who want something quick and affordable to bring to a concert or World Cup game, the temptation of dirt-cheap prices is strong. Rather than competing on price, most brands are differentiating through better materials and construction.

Dagne Dover, for example, uses the highest-grade consumer PVC in its clear bags, which Mash said should provide more durability and longevity than the standard low-grade PVC likely used by online drop-sellers.

“We have such a different customer than Shein, and their customers are shopping primarily based on trend and price,” Mash said. “We are not going to be the cheapest clear bag out there. We want to lean on the thoughtful design and the durability that will perform over years of use. Fashion is a dirty industry. The best we can do is provide products that will last a long time.”