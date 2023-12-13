Revolve targets the 1% with first Aspen pop-up

From December 15 to March 17, Revolve and its higher-end sister site, FWRD, will host their first-ever pop-up in Aspen, the popular Colorado ski destination. The pop-up will feature women’s and men’s fashion and accessories, as well as a vintage selection and an assortment of beauty products.

“We’re seeing, more than ever, the value of this 1% customer who comes back to us year in and year out,” said Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at the Revolve Group, parent company of both companies. “The longer they stay with us, the bigger fan of the brand they become. Having visited Aspen and seen the customer base, it’s so clear that there is a wider demographic of luxury shoppers already there. This customer is spending a lot of money and understands the value of luxury brands.”

The brands will host an exclusive opening party with celebrity, customer and influencer guests on December 14, before opening to the public the following day. Revolve declined to name which celebrities will be in attendance.

The Revolve and FWRD pop-up will focus on party wear, with a curated selection of new items from FWRD brands such as Coperni and Magda Butrym, and Revolve brands like Ganni and Cult Gaia. The 3,000-square-foot store will feature men’s items and Revolve’s product assortment on the first floor, while the upstairs will feature FWRD’s curation alongside FWRD Renew, a selection of vintage and unique pieces. The upstairs area will also feature a bar for a more elevated experience.

“Even if you’re in a ski town like Aspen, you’re still going out to dinners and New Year’s Eve parties, and you need a lot of occasionwear,” said Gerona. “Occasionwear is our largest category on the Revolve side, [led by] dresses, followed by outerwear. For the pop-up, we’re steering away from skiwear and leaving that up to the other brands.”

The presence of luxury and premium brands in Aspen is growing. Hermés opened its first store in the city in June, and Bottega Veneta is opening a local store in the coming months. According to the Economic Research Institute, the cost of living in the city is 51% higher than the average in the United States, and the area is known for its high-net-worth winter visitors. The Aspen area sees approximately 1.5 million visitors each year.

“We have to be thoughtful and strategic with the brands and the merchandise that we put on the floor, as we want it to be an aspirational experience for anyone who walks in,” said Gerona, speaking about the extensive curation of brands at the pop-up.

Alongside the retail offering, the company will host Revolve and FWRD events in Aspen throughout the season for top customers. This will include a private dinner with Shaun White and a day out with Cult Gaia designer Jasmin Lerian Hekmat. It will also be the exclusive fashion and beauty retail partner for the Snow Lodge’s concert series, Jade Room lounge and restaurant. The Snow Lodge is a popular après-ski destination inside the St. Regis Aspen Resort. Revolve declined to share details of the sponsorship, which have yet to be announced.

Revolve Group is no stranger to immersing itself in experiences, as it does with the Revolve Festival it hosts alongside Coachella every year and its infamous influencer trips. “We’ve always been so rooted in the experiential,” said Gerona. “We want to make sure that our customers, as well as our followers and fans on social media, understand what the brand is about; seeing the clothes and merchandising through these experiences on social media is the most authentic and aspirational way to tell the story of living your best life and having a good time.”

The company is marketing the Aspen pop-up through emails to VIP customers, as well as social media and press.

The incorporation of FWRD Renew, made up of older and vintage pieces from luxury brands, was based on its popularity as part of a Los Angeles pop-up in June.

“The customer gravitated toward those higher-ticket items that are very rare and hard to find,” Gerona said, noting that the Renew category is also selling extremely well online. “With brands like Prada and Chanel, the Renew selection is complementary to the luxury brand buy that’s present on FWRD. The customer can mix and match vintage and new.”

For the pop-up, Revolve Group is partnering with checkout provider Bolt to offer a one-click checkout experience through QR codes and 10% off selected products. The Revolve Group last reported quarterly earnings in November, with net sales totaling $257.6 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year.