Exclusive: Everlane’s next big bet on loyalty centers on fixing your favorite jeans

Everlane is bringing circular fashion to its retail experience with the launch of a Denim Repair and Mending program at its Williamsburg, Brooklyn store. Beginning November 15, customers can bring in their favorite jeans from any brand for free repair for a limited time, plus they’ll receive a 25% discount on new Everlane denim during opening weekend. The program reflects the brand’s focus on establishing a more elevated identity that began last year and includes the debut of a new brand monogram — a symbol made from 3 “E”s that serves as an alternative logo — and a new “Clean Luxury. Better For You” tagline, which rolled out in May alongside a new, elevated e-commerce site.

“Repair is the natural next step in our circular strategy,” CEO Alfred Chang told Glossy. “We already design our products to last, and this program allows us to extend that lifespan even further. It also reduces waste, keeps well-made pieces in use longer and gives customers a meaningful way to participate in circularity. [In addition] this pilot helps us understand how to scale aftercare in a responsible, thoughtful way across the business.”

The activation is rooted in the local community. Repairs will be led by Greenpoint, Brooklyn-based denim specialist Merica Lee, who has spent more than a decade focused on invisible reweaving and custom alterations. In addition, for a Saturday Morning Roll Call experience designed to engage customers in denim care, Williamsburg entrepreneur Jenn Saesue will be on-site offering Bubs Bakery cinnamon rolls and pumpkin cheesecake bites. Everlane will market the launch through in-store storytelling, New York–focused community activations and a digital campaign spotlighting its new monogram and Clean Luxury positioning.

“Our Denim Repair program is a direct extension of our new tagline: Clean Luxury. Better for you,” Chang said. “It reinforces that modern luxury isn’t only about how something looks, but also how long it lasts and how connected you feel to it. This program shows exactly what Everlane stands for: clean design, intentional materials and pieces built to live with you for years.”

Denim has emerged as one of the strongest categories for repair because of how people wear and connect with it. Jeans break in slowly, mold to the body and develop a personal patina, which means customers often feel attached to a specific pair rather than the idea of denim in general. The fabric’s durability also makes it compatible with mending, patching and invisible reweaving, allowing for high-quality restoration that preserves rather than replaces. For brands, this has translated into higher loyalty and a clearer path to circularity.

Everlane’s move parallels activity across the denim and contemporary market. Nudie Jeans launched free lifetime repairs in 2012 and later expanded its global Repair Shop network. Levi’s opened its first Tailor Shop at its San Francisco flagship in 2010, creating a model for in-store customization and denim repair that has since been replicated internationally. Madewell introduced its circular platform in July 2021, bringing resale, denim takeback and repair programming under one umbrella. Rag and Bone has hosted seasonal repair activations with New York artisans, while APC launched its Butler Program in 2017 to refurbish and resell worn-in denim.

“There is strong data showing that aftercare services significantly increase loyalty, satisfaction and repurchase rates,” Chang said. “When customers receive a high-quality repair, they form a deeper connection with the product and the brand.”

The repair initiative follows Everlane’s launch of the EverPuff, Everlane’s most recycled winter essential to date, last month, and the music star Laufey’s Fall 2025 campaign, which helped introduce the new monogram and more elevated visual direction.

Everlane senior director of sustainability and sourcing Katina Boutis said the program gets to the heart of how she believes people should engage with their clothes. “Extending the life of what already exists is one of the most effective ways to reduce environmental impact, so this program is fundamentally about keeping high-quality denim in use and out of landfills,” she told Glossy. “This initiative also reinforces our belief that the most sustainable garment is the one you already own and love.”

Boutis added that bringing in a local expert was essential. “Partnering with local artisans like Merica Lee reflects the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, community and transparency across the entire product lifecycle,” she said. She added that Lee’s work embodies the kind of care and intention Everlane wants customers to experience firsthand.

The program will run throughout November and continue for three months as Everlane measures engagement and evaluates a broader rollout across other U.S. stores.