Exclusive: Can Gen Z-favorite bralette brand Parade master the underwire?

Parade, the intimates brand adored by Gen Z for its bold bralettes and colorful underwear, is diving into underwire territory. On Friday, Parade launched its first-ever underwire bra collection, Always On.

This launch coincides with a broader industry trend, as brands like Skims, Mey and EBY have all introduced innovative underwire and push-up bras targeting similar comfort-driven demands from consumers in the last few years. Skims introduced a redesigned push-up bra in late 2023, emphasizing sleek silhouettes and comfort-focused materials including soft sheen microfibre, priced around $58. Meanwhile, Mey launched its lightweight, breathable Air Bra in spring 2024, available in sizes 32C-44G. And EBY debuted its metal-free 3D Precision Bra featuring patented SoftWire technology for around $60 in 2023.

The underwire bra, first patented in the late 19th century and popularized during the mid-20th century, has long been associated with discomfort — stiff wires, rigid bands and restrictive fits became standard complaints. As bralettes rose in popularity over the last decade, especially among Gen Z seeking comfort and flexibility, traditional underwire bras fell out of favor. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this shift, as remote work and lifestyle changes drove consumers toward softer, wire-free options. Now, underwire and push-up bras are making a comeback as consumers seek lift, shape and polished silhouettes for office wear and social events post-pandemic.

For its part, Parade’s collection debuted with three core underwire silhouettes — Unlined, T-Shirt and Push-Up. Each is available on the brand’s e-commerce site in an array of colors and prints. Sizes range from XS-3XL and all three will be priced at $38.

Athena Wrann, creative director at Parade, said the move into underwire styles was driven by clear demand. “When we surveyed over 1,000 community members, they were loud and clear: They buy underwire bras, just not from us,” Wrann told Glossy. “Comfort still ranks highest [in demand], but structured bras remain an essential part of their wardrobes.” Wrann added that Parade’s new collection incorporated feedback from extensive community surveys and product testing.

Wrann joined Parade in February 2024 after leading design at Victoria’s Secret Pink for 11 years. Always On bras were developed with input from community testing over the last year, targeting classic pain points such as uncomfortable wires and restrictive fits.

“Our goal was simple: Create bras you genuinely don’t want to take off at day’s end,” Wrann said. To deliver on this promise, Parade incorporated features like eco-foam padding in the Push-Up bra and recycled spacer fabrics in the T-Shirt bra, also reflecting its commitment to sustainability.

Parade’s community-driven marketing approach to introduce the collection included an intimate dinner held at Kellogg’s, a women-owned diner in Brooklyn. The brand invited 30 members of its community, some of whom were also in the campaign. Raquelle Puglisi, Parade’s brand marketing lead, said the brand team also handpicked community members for exclusive early access and gifting.

Diverse body types and personal styles are featured in the launch’s social and digital campaign that went live on Friday. “We want our customers to see themselves reflected,” said Puglisi. “Our approach is playful, approachable and intentionally inviting.” The campaign tapped influencers including artists, marathon runners and dancers for videos and images, with the goal of spotlighting the new collection’s comfort and versatility.

The launch of the Always On collection comes after notable shifts within Parade’s leadership, including Wrann’s appointment after founder and CEO Cami Téllez stepped down in early 2024. Téllez departed following Parade’s acquisition by intimates company Ariela & Associates International amid financial challenges and internal disagreements over growth strategies. Since then, Parade has moved toward a more measured, seasonal product calendar, rather than frequent, smaller drops.

Looking ahead, Parade is further expanding with a swimwear collection debuting late April. The brand teased the launch following early community feedback and a photoshoot in Los Angeles. “Swimwear has consistently been one of our most requested categories,” Wrann said. “It fits perfectly with our strength in supportive yet fashion-forward intimates.”

Wrann added, “We’re here to listen, evolve and grow alongside our community. This launch is a milestone, but more importantly, it’s a conversation about comfort, confidence and inclusivity that we’re excited to continue.”