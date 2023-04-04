Erin and Sara Foster launch early-stage VC firm Oversubscribed

On the heels of their entrepreneurial success with fashion brand Favorite Daughter, which became profitable in two years under Centric Brands, sisters, podcasters, and business partners Erin and Sara Foster announced on Tuesday the launch of venture capital firm Oversubscribed. Erin and Sara Foster will serve as general partners of Oversubscribed Ventures, which will also have the support of Corazon Capital.

Before founding Favorite Daughter, the sisters worked as creative directors of Bumble. With each experience better acquainting them to the makings of a successful business, they started to make angel investments in companies they believed in. “We would write small checks, and then we would get really involved in the company, and then we would just own this tiny amount of it. It didn’t feel like [the payoff] was matching the amount of effort and energy we were putting in. So we thought it would be smart to expand and get into venture [capital] so that we could make bigger investments and have a bigger impact,” said Erin Foster. To date, the sisters have invested in brands including canned wine company Bev and Exponent skin care. Sara Foster has invested in swimsuit company Summersalt.