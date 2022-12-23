Chanel and Tiffany & Co. are among first to advertise on Disney+

When Netflix debuted its new ad-supported tier in November, luxury fashion was surprisingly quick to take advantage of it. Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. were among the first advertisers. Now, one of Netflix’s chief competitors — Disney+ — has launched its own ad-supported tier, launch in mid-December. And once again, luxury fashion has embraced the opportunity.

Among Disney+’s debut advertisers are LVMH, Tiffany and Chanel, as well as a few non-luxury fashion brands like Old Navy and L.L. Bean. Each is showing short, one-minute ads during breaks in shows. They’ll be served up to viewers newly paying $7.99 monthly for access to Disney+ programming with ads included. The Disney+ basic plan still costs $10.99 for streaming with no ads.