Why Champion is partnering with rising boxing star Fran Hennessy

Champion’s new collaboration with 19-year-old Fran Hennessy aligns with the company’s goal of supporting and amplifying the voices of rising sports stars, with a focus on Gen Z athletes. The boxing champion, who is one of the most promising U.K. talents in the sport, is preparing for the biggest fight of her career on June 15 at Selhurst Park, London.

Fashion brands are increasingly showing interest in boxing. Imtayaz Qassim, Bespoke Boxing brand founder, said that Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana dress boxers for their ring walks, and American boxer Ryan Garcia is sponsored by Dior. Alexander McQueen collaboraed with Somali boxer, model and activist Ramla Ali last year. And Gymshark teamed up with London Fashion Week designer Priya Ahluwalia to create an outfit for UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March.

Hennessy, who has 27,000 Instagram followers and 47,000 TikTok followers, is a two-time national boxing champion and Women’s World Boxing Council Champion. Women’s boxing viewership is rising, with some fights garnering a viewership of over 2 million.

“Fran represents the future,” said Paul Mallon, senior manager of brand strategy and creative content at Champion. “She’s original, sharp and intelligent. We’ll be promoting her through our PR channels and social media, as well as mainlining our content with her to customers who love the sport.” Champion products including tracksuits and boxing outfits will be promoted in the partnership.

In conjunction with Hennessy’s upcoming fight at Selhurst Park, Champion will roll out several marketing materials, including a “45 seconds with Fran” video showing her life both inside and outside the ring while wearing Champion boxing apparel. Champion will also engage U.K. media around the partnership and facilitate speaking opportunities for her to connect with young girls.

“Champion has listened to Fran and heard what she’s told us about the lack of female role models growing up, and so we want to help give her a platform,” said Mallon. “It’s incredible that she’s still a teenager, and so her message is one we want to get behind and promote in the media.”

Social media will play a role in the partnership, with Hennessy being featured across Champion’s Instagram and TikTok. The brand will also host meet-and-greets with the athlete in its stores.

“More and more, athletes’ expression of style has become very elevated,” said Arianne Paris, evp chief digital officer of sports fashion company JD Group. “This transformation has inspired young customers.” Hennessy has worn brands including Fiorucci, Prada and Chanel in press meetings.

On June 5, Authentic Brands Group acquired Champion from HanesBrands for around $1.2 billion. Champion, which boasts approximately $2 billion in annual revenue, generates over 40% of its business outside of North America. Champion executives declined to comment on the sale. HanesBrands does not break out revenue by region.