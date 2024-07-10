Did Brandy Melville quietly open a new store called St George?

After coming under fire for its lack of inclusive sizing and alleged “toxic” work culture, Brandy Melville, the former Gen-Z retail darling known for its affordably-priced staples, looks to be experimenting with a new concept store in Santa Monica.

Since May, TikTok users have been sharing videos of themselves exploring the store, called St George, while searching for evidence that it’s owned by Brandy Melville. With a beachy vibe, the store closely resembles a Brandy Melville store — but there’s one difference that TikTokers have been quick to point out. Unlike its alleged parent brand, St George — which, according to Google Maps, is located at 1511 Montana Avenue — is more size-inclusive. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, it offers sizes from small to at least large, as showcased in the social videos.