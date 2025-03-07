Banana Republic’s entertainment-focused marketing strategy is bringing the brand back to growth

On Tuesday night, Banana Republic’s flagship store in Soho was transformed into a tropical paradise, complete with drinks served inside a coconut and personalized leather passport holders and luggage tags for guests.

The occasion was to celebrate Banana Republic’s collaboration with “The White Lotus,” the hit HBO drama that follows the tawdry misadventures of guests at a luxurious resort in a different country each season. The third season, which debuted in February, is set in Thailand, hence the coconuts and palm fronds. It premiered to nearly 2.4 million same-day viewers, making it a certified hit for HBO.

It also has made “The White Lotus” an attractive collaboration partner for fashion brands. In addition to Banana Republic, brands like H&M, Fair Harbor, Away and luxury brand Camilla have released “White Lotus”-themed collections or products.

Meena Anvary, head of marketing for Banana Republic, said working with HBO on a “White Lotus” collaboration was a no-brainer.

“We’re both premium brands,” Anvary said, citing Banana Republic’s founding in the 1980s and its rebrand toward a more luxury aesthetic in the 2020s. “We’re a storyteller’s brand and we have this tropical, travel aesthetic in our DNA. It’s a natural fit.”

Anvary pointed out some pieces in the 24-piece collaborative collection that revive floral and tropical prints from Banana Republic’s archives as evidence of the two properties’ cohesion.

The collaboration is also part of an ongoing shift at Banana Republic toward a more culture-focused marketing mix. In parent company Gap Inc.’s third-quarter earnings report in November, Gap CEO Richard Dickson said the company was working to re-establish Banana Republic’s place in the premium apparel business.

“We’ve continued to ship Banana’s media mix toward more social and influencer marketing, which is putting the brand back into the cultural conversation with our compelling social narrative,” Dickson said on the call.

In fourth-quarter earnings released late on Thursday, Gap reported that Banana Republic, which had been underperforming in recent quarters, finally returned to growth. Sales at the brand grew 4% last quarter, where analysts had expected them to shrink by 1.5%. Banana Republic’s total revenue for the quarter was $1.9 billion and the company noted growth in the women’s business.

Banana Republic is no stranger to TV collaborations, having first launched a “Mad Men”-inspired collection 12 years ago. But Anvary said the “White Lotus” collab is the first effort of its kind under the new premium direction for the brand. In addition to the co-branding of the collection, Banana Republic shot a campaign featuring one of the show’s stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger. It’s also working with model and influencer Shanina Shaik, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram, to promote the collection.

Brands across the industry have echoed a similar strategy of tapping into cultural moments, from Levi’s ongoing, multistage collaboration with Beyoncé through her “Cowboy Carter” era to the dozens of brand collaborations surrounding the marketing and release of “Barbie.” In February, H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson described to Glossy H&M’s own “White Lotus” collaboration as “tapping into a real cultural moment.”

Anvary used similar language to describe Banana Republic’s marketing efforts going forward.

“We call it fashiontainment,” she said. “We’re delving into storytelling, we’re interested in entertainment. This is a new approach for us and we’re looking for more ways to tap into the cultural zeitgeist.”