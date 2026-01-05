As tariffs hit brands and customers alike, more price hikes are coming in 2026

One of the major questions of 2025 was how the chaotic rollout of U.S. tariffs would affect prices. And while some brands managed to absorb some of the costs of tariffs or share them with manufacturers and other partners, 2026 is likely to be the year when consumers really start to notice the increases.

McKinsey stated in its State of Fashion 2026 report, released in November, that around 71% of fashion executives are planning to increase their prices in the next year. Twenty-six percent of non-luxury brands expect to raise prices by more than 5%, while only 18% of luxury brands reported the same.

Brand executives Glossy spoke to all indicated that they increased prices in 2025 and are likely to do so in 2026. Tariffs continue to affect their supply chains, and as brands’ ability to absorb costs wanes, those costs will soon be passed on to customers.

“Save for the biggest brands out there, smaller brands like mine have definitely taken a hit from both tariffs and the economy at large,” said Chris Haddox, founder and creative director of the streetwear brand Decoy LTD. “With many brands importing their manufactured goods from other countries, especially ones with ongoing tariffs, business owners have no choice but to eat the cost or pass it off to the customer. It’s a lose-lose situation for everybody involved.”

Data provided to Glossy by the product experience company Akeneo found that 91% of customers have already noticed price increases and that 83% want clarity from brands on what is driving them.

“Brands that clearly explain why prices are rising through detailed product pages, cost breakdowns, and clear messaging are better positioned to preserve trust and loyalty, even when prices go up,” said Akeneo CEO Romain Fouache.

Brendan Hoffman, CEO of the contemporary fashion company Vince, told Glossy that, so far, the Vince customer has accepted the price hikes the company has already instituted without much issue.

“We were thrilled that people held steady with price increases,” Hoffman said. “It’s a drag on profits, but to see that the customer thinks of Vince as valuable and worth the increased price is nice to see.”

Hoffman said Vince has, on average, raised the price of products by around 6%.In addition to raising prices on existing goods, it has also started introducing new products at higher price points and with wider margins already built in, including some cashmere goods for over $500 and a few leather goods for over $1,000. Vince still manufactures in several high-tariff countries, including China and India.

Keith Fraley, assistant professor of fashion business at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told Glossy that blanket price increases are less likely in 2026, while Vince’s approach of tweaking prices individually seems more likely.

“Selective price increases are likely in 2026, but blanket price hikes won’t work anymore [for fashion brands],” Fraley said. “Consumers are too informed and value-driven. Brands need to clearly tie any increase to something tangible: better quality, stronger materials, improved sourcing or a better overall experience. Transparency matters more than ever.”

Hoffman described Vince’s approach as “surgical.”

“We went item by item, SKU by SKU, looking at price point and costs,” he said. “We knew our peers would go up in price, and our best customer is our luxury customer — the people who are also shopping at Loro Piana, for example. As luxury prices go up, more people are turning to contemporary.”