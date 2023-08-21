Anthropologie taps actor Phoebe Tonkin for ‘Falling for Anthro’ campaign

Anthropologie is going big for fall with a celebrity campaign featuring Australian actor Phoebe Tonkin, launched Monday.

The retailer typically sees its best sales in the fourth quarter. This year, it’s upping its fall advertising investment with a “Falling for Anthro” campaign aimed at acquiring new customers. The campaign imagery features Tonkin in various outfits, many of which feature trends like sequins and sheer fabrics.

The brand has a loyal customer base, said Elizabeth Preis, the company’s CMO. Over 50% of its customers return to and shop with the brand. “When the brand was first founded 30 years ago, it was [intended] for someone in their mid-30s,” she said. “[It allowed] them to find interesting, trend-appropriate dresses, outfits and things for their home. But we didn’t keep bringing in those younger customers at the same rate as when we started.” Of the current brand demographics the brand shared that, year to date, it is seeing growth in customers under the age of 40, driven by double-digit new customer growth in its women’s apparel, shoes and accessory categories.

Along with inviting new shoppers to discover the brand, the campaign seeks to reignite the enthusiasm of existing customers, some of whom have stuck around for the brand’s 30-year duration. The decision to work with Tonkin, who has 8.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million on TikTok, was informed by the brand’s knowledge that today’s customers often discover new brands on social media. Tonkin’s followers are also aligned with Anthropologie’s key mid-30s demographic. “People, [including] our customers, love her, often because of shows she’s been on,” Preis said. Tonkin got her start on the Australian show “H20: Just Add Water” and has also acted in “The Vampire Diaries.”

“I have been a fan of [Anthropologie] for years, from a product perspective and also because of their distinguished and elevated styling point of view,” Tonkin said. “They have so much passion for their customers, their product and their creative.”

Further speaking to the impetus for the campaign, Preis said she and her team wanted to make Anthropologie a destination for fall shopping, in the same way they have come to rely on the retailer for holiday gifts.

To maximize the impact, Tonkin will be posting about the campaign across her platforms starting this week. For its part, Anthropologie will run its largest-ever TV ad, based on investment, across CTV and YouTube TV. Out-of-home components will include digital billboards in Times Square and on L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard and Cory Avenue. There will also be wild postings across New York and California. In addition, ads will be featured in U.K. taxi cabs. Finally, imagery featuring Tonkin will be featured in all Anthropologie retail locations.

In addition to Tonkin, a number of influencers will be posting looks inclusive of pieces from the fall collection. Those tapped include Anna Sitar, Remi Bader, Lauren Wolfe, Tezza Barton and Raeann Langas, among others. Anthropologie’s official ambassadors, including Laura Jung, Isabel Tan and April Lockhart, will also post about the campaign.

As part of her goal to acquire customers, Preis said she and her team will be gauging the campaign’s success based on social impressions, new footsteps, new site traffic and increased engagement by the brand’s existing customer. In its earnings reported in May 2023, Anthropologie increased its year-over-year sales by 13%. Anthropologie parent company URBN will report its second-quarter earnings on August 22.