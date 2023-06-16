search
According to LTK data, skinny jeans are out and Crocs are in this summer

By Emma Sandler
Jun 16, 2023

According to LTK (formerly Like To Know It), this summer, Gen Z and millennials will rock wide-legged pants, “clean girl” outfits and also Crocs.

On June 13, LTK revealed these insights based on its Summer Style Trends Report 2023. Data was gathered through a survey format conducted in May 2023 among 1,044 participants, reflective of the U.S. female population with 97% confidence.

The survey revealed that Gen-Z women, apart from their friends, turn to TikTok and creators for style inspiration. As for Gen Z’s beauty inspiration, creators ranked No. 1. When it comes to social platforms, Gen Z prefers TikTok for fashion inspiration, while millennials still turn to Instagram. When choosing between popular trends, Gen-Z style is gravitating more toward goth or grunge over the Barbiecore aesthetic that’s been so popular over the last year. Overall, Gen Z also believes they are the most fashionable generation and are twice as likely to say their style is fashionable and trendy (41%) compared to the general population (20%).

However, in the Southern U.S., Barbiecore is a top style for the summer. And, the No. 1 style trend for summer 2023 across all regions and all Gen Z-millennial respondents is, unsurprisingly, the “clean girl” aesthetic, with florals ranking a close second. And notably, these two young consumer generations now agree on a contentious subject: skinny jeans. Survey results showed that wide-leg jeans are the most popular for this summer, across Gen Zers and millennials.

Additionally, 40% of Gen-Z women say they plan to rock Crocs this summer, and in the past month alone, shopper searches on LTK for Crocs are up 53%. Denim skirts are also making a strong comeback across all generations, with nearly half of Gen Z planning to incorporate the style into their wardrobe this summer. Searches for denim skirts increased 72% from shoppers on the LTK platform, though LTK did not specify if this was month-over-month or year-over-year.

