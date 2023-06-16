According to LTK data, skinny jeans are out and Crocs are in this summer

According to LTK (formerly Like To Know It), this summer, Gen Z and millennials will rock wide-legged pants, “clean girl” outfits and also Crocs.

On June 13, LTK revealed these insights based on its Summer Style Trends Report 2023. Data was gathered through a survey format conducted in May 2023 among 1,044 participants, reflective of the U.S. female population with 97% confidence.

The survey revealed that Gen-Z women, apart from their friends, turn to TikTok and creators for style inspiration. As for Gen Z’s beauty inspiration, creators ranked No. 1. When it comes to social platforms, Gen Z prefers TikTok for fashion inspiration, while millennials still turn to Instagram. When choosing between popular trends, Gen-Z style is gravitating more toward goth or grunge over the Barbiecore aesthetic that’s been so popular over the last year. Overall, Gen Z also believes they are the most fashionable generation and are twice as likely to say their style is fashionable and trendy (41%) compared to the general population (20%).

However, in the Southern U.S., Barbiecore is a top style for the summer. And, the No. 1 style trend for summer 2023 across all regions and all Gen Z-millennial respondents is, unsurprisingly, the “clean girl” aesthetic, with florals ranking a close second. And notably, these two young consumer generations now agree on a contentious subject: skinny jeans. Survey results showed that wide-leg jeans are the most popular for this summer, across Gen Zers and millennials.

Additionally, 40% of Gen-Z women say they plan to rock Crocs this summer, and in the past month alone, shopper searches on LTK for Crocs are up 53%. Denim skirts are also making a strong comeback across all generations, with nearly half of Gen Z planning to incorporate the style into their wardrobe this summer. Searches for denim skirts increased 72% from shoppers on the LTK platform, though LTK did not specify if this was month-over-month or year-over-year.