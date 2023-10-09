100-year-old bra brand Maidenform is going after younger customers

The shapewear brand Maidenform is going after a younger consumer with its new sub-brand, M.

M, launching on Tuesday, is similar to Maidenform with its focus on shapewear that blurs the line between inner and outerwear. A lower price point and more modern construction and colorways are the key differentiators.

M’s products are priced $5.50-$40, compared to Maidenform’s prices of $40-$55. The low price point was an essential part of targeting Gen-Z shoppers, according to Jane Newman, chief design officer of global innerwear at Maidenform’s parent company, HanesBrands. For its part, Maidenform’s core shopper base is 24 and up.

There are additional differences in younger consumers’ shopping priorities, compared to their older counterparts, Newman said. To meet their demands, the M brand is emphasizing inclusivity, both in the sizes it offers and the models it features in its campaigns. M offers a wide range of basics including shorts, bralettes and camisoles in sizes small to 3XL. The brand is also addressing the fact that younger consumers are more comfortable than ever with blurring the lines between innerwear and outerwear.

“Blurring the lines is a big trend right now,” Newman said. “When you’ve got something streamlined and the fabric is soft and you like the way it looks, you’re happy for it to be seen.”

Maidenform began developing M 18 months ago, born out of the pandemic-era trend where customers across age groups were seeking comfort above all. During those years, elevated sweatpants, leggings and athleisure of all kind became go-to pieces within people’s wardrobes.

To market the new sub-brand, Maidenform is working with influencer Serena Kerrigan (186,000 Instagram followers), who hosted a media preview of the collection on October 10. And it will run an influencer campaign later this month. M will be sold at Maidenform’s online store, as well as in retailers and marketplaces including Amazon, Target and Walmart. The same teams design and market Maidenform and M.

The intimates market has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with big players like Victoria’s Secret acquiring smaller ones like Adore Me and independent brands like Parade flourishing. A youth-focused spinoff of a larger intimates brand, M’s relationship to Maidenform mirrors that of Aerie’s to American Eagle and Pink’s to Victoria’s Secret.

Maidenform is over 100 years old, but it was bought by HanesBrands in 2013 for around $575 million. HanesBrands made about $6 billion in revenue last year, an 8% decrease from the year before, thanks in part to flagging sales at its Champion brand. The global intimates apparel market is worth around $80 billion.

According to Newman, the biggest challenge intimates brands face today is making shopping for intimates both appealing and easy for consumers.

“There are so many opportunities to connect with consumers, whether that’s digitally or socially or in-store,” Newman said. “We’re trying to connect all the dots on all of that and make shopping easy and fun, in a category which for many women can be very hard.”